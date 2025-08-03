Watch: Hilarious! Ravindra Jadeja asks England crowd to change t-shirt during IND vs ENG 5th Test | Cricket News

Ravindra Jadeja ask England crowd to change t-shirt (Screengrab/AP)

Cricket fans at The Oval witnessed a lighthearted moment on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test between India and England when Ravindra Jadeja politely asked a spectator to change his t-shirt mid-match.The moment unfolded while Jadeja was batting, only to be distracted by a fan seated behind the bowler’s arm wearing a bright red t-shirt. The colour seemed to interfere with Jadeja’s sightline, a common issue for players when trying to focus on the ball coming out of the bowler’s hand. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Rather than create a scene, Jadeja simply informed the on-field umpire about the problem. After security personnel and match officials approached the individual, he eventually agreed to change his t-shirt.Instead of moving, the spectator gamely switched into a grey t-shirt right then and there, drawing cheers from the crowd. Watch:Jadeja gave him a thumbs-up and a grin, diffusing the situation with trademark charm. The incident, caught on camera, quickly went viral, with social media hailing it as yet another reason to love Jadeja’s on-field personality.On the cricketing front, India finished Day 3 in a dominant position. Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with a composed 118, while Akash Deep impressed with a maiden Test fifty, scoring 66 and adding crucial lower-order runs. Washington Sundar provided a late-innings blitz, including three sixes in five balls, propelling India to a second-innings total of 396.England’s response began steadily, with Crawley and Duckett putting up a 50-run stand. But Mohammed Siraj broke through on the final ball of the day, clean bowling Crawley for 14 with a deadly yorker.At stumps, England were 50/1, needing another 324 runs for victory with two days to go—an uphill battle against a confident Indian side. But amidst the serious contest, Jadeja’s fan interaction was a timely reminder of the joy cricket can bring.