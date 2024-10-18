Watch: Ice Cream Boy! Ravi Shastri roasts spectator on-air in his inimitable style | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri, who is known for his witty comments , delivered a humorous moment in the commentary box after spotting a fan enjoying an ice cream during the third day of the India-New Zealand first Test in Bengaluru.

In his typical, larger-than-life style, Shastri quipped after spotting a bulky man hiding his ice cream when he saw himself on the stadium’s big screen, “This is hot.You need that ice cream but someone hiding behind. He is a big unit – The Ice Cream boy!”

Shastri didn’t stop there as he went on saying, ” Oh! there he goes. Out comes that cone. The ice cream disappeared and it’s only the cone left. That’s going through pretty quickly too. He is a big bloke. He is tucking into it. It’s hot.”

The off-the-cuff remark instantly became a hit with fans, showcasing Shastri’s ability to bring fun and flavor to the game with his inimitable commentary.

Social media lit up with mixed reactions, with some enjoying while many not loving the way former Indian captain reacted amidst the intense cricketing action.