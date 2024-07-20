Watch: Indian special forces’ canine squad part of Paris Olympics security – a historic first for India’s CAPF | Paris Olympics 2024 News

A group of ten highly skilled dogs from various Indian Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and special commando units has been deployed in France to ensure the safety and security of different locations during the upcoming Paris Olympics , set to commence on July 26.The canine teams, accompanied by their handlers, have been selected from several CAPFs, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police ( ITBP ) force, as well as the prestigious federal contingency commando unit, the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Assam Rifles.“At the request of the French Government, our elite #K9 team is deployed for critical anti-sabotage duties at the #ParisOlympics2024. This historic first for Indian #CAPF showcases our unwavering commitment to global security,” ITBP posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The ten Indian K9 (canine) teams will be responsible for sniffing and patrolling duties at various event venues. This marks the first-ever collaboration of canine squads between the Indian and French governments, for which the teams have undergone a specialized 10-week training programme.

The dogs, mostly belonging to the robust Belgian Malinois breed, are well-known for their roles in infantry patrol and anti-sabotage sniffer tasks, including the detection of bombs, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and troublemakers in various internal security operations.

WATCH VIDEO

The handlers of these ten canine teams have not only undergone refresher physical training but have also completed a special capsule course in the basics of the French language to prepare for their Olympics assignment.

The deployment of the Indian dog squads will be based on the requirements of the French Police and security agencies, as part of the security cooperation between the two nations.

India will be represented at the Games by its contingent of 117 athletes.