শনিবার , ২০ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ৫ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Indian special forces’ canine squad part of Paris Olympics security – a historic first for India’s CAPF | Paris Olympics 2024 News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২০, ২০২৪ ১২:১৩ অপরাহ্ণ
Watch: Indian special forces’ canine squad part of Paris Olympics security – a historic first for India’s CAPF | Paris Olympics 2024 News



A group of ten highly skilled dogs from various Indian Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and special commando units has been deployed in France to ensure the safety and security of different locations during the upcoming Paris Olympics, set to commence on July 26.
The canine teams, accompanied by their handlers, have been selected from several CAPFs, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force, as well as the prestigious federal contingency commando unit, the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Assam Rifles.
“At the request of the French Government, our elite #K9 team is deployed for critical anti-sabotage duties at the #ParisOlympics2024. This historic first for Indian #CAPF showcases our unwavering commitment to global security,” ITBP posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The ten Indian K9 (canine) teams will be responsible for sniffing and patrolling duties at various event venues. This marks the first-ever collaboration of canine squads between the Indian and French governments, for which the teams have undergone a specialized 10-week training programme.
The dogs, mostly belonging to the robust Belgian Malinois breed, are well-known for their roles in infantry patrol and anti-sabotage sniffer tasks, including the detection of bombs, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and troublemakers in various internal security operations.
WATCH VIDEO

The handlers of these ten canine teams have not only undergone refresher physical training but have also completed a special capsule course in the basics of the French language to prepare for their Olympics assignment.
The deployment of the Indian dog squads will be based on the requirements of the French Police and security agencies, as part of the security cooperation between the two nations.
India will be represented at the Games by its contingent of 117 athletes.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Watch: Indian special forces’ canine squad part of Paris Olympics security – a historic first for India’s CAPF | Paris Olympics 2024 News
Watch: Indian special forces’ canine squad part of Paris Olympics security – a historic first for India’s CAPF | Paris Olympics 2024 News
খেলাধুলা
Natasa Stankovic Shares FIRST Photo of Herself After Separation From Hardik Pandya | Check Here
Natasa Stankovic Shares FIRST Photo of Herself After Separation From Hardik Pandya | Check Here
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Diljit Dosanjh’s Manager BREAKS Silence on Claims of Non-payment to Dancers: ‘Our Team Never…’
Diljit Dosanjh’s Manager BREAKS Silence on Claims of Non-payment to Dancers: ‘Our Team Never…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘Ye cartoon giri kahin aur chal sakti hai’: Mohammed Shami roasts Inzamam-ul-Haq for ball tampering accusations | Cricket News
‘Ye cartoon giri kahin aur chal sakti hai’: Mohammed Shami roasts Inzamam-ul-Haq for ball tampering accusations | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
‘অন্যায়ভাবে’ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় বন্ধের প্রতিবাদ কুবি শিক্ষক সমিতির

‘অন্যায়ভাবে’ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় বন্ধের প্রতিবাদ কুবি শিক্ষক সমিতির

 ডাচ-বাংলা ব্যাংকের উদ্যোক্তার শেয়ার হস্তান্তর সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad

ডাচ-বাংলা ব্যাংকের উদ্যোক্তার শেয়ার হস্তান্তর সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad

 বিনিয়োগের আগে জেনে নিন ওয়ালটন হাই-টেক সম্পর্কে – Corporate Sangbad

বিনিয়োগের আগে জেনে নিন ওয়ালটন হাই-টেক সম্পর্কে – Corporate Sangbad

 কোনো ষড়যন্ত্র আইভীর বিজয় রুখতে পারবে না: নানক

কোনো ষড়যন্ত্র আইভীর বিজয় রুখতে পারবে না: নানক

 কীভাবে মাংস খেলে স্বাস্থ্যঝুঁকি এড়ানো যাবে

কীভাবে মাংস খেলে স্বাস্থ্যঝুঁকি এড়ানো যাবে

 Janith Liyanage’s heroics help Sri Lanka secure narrow win against Zimbabwe | Cricket News

Janith Liyanage’s heroics help Sri Lanka secure narrow win against Zimbabwe | Cricket News

 Facebook ডেটিং প্ল্যাটফর্মে নতুন ফিচার আনা হয়েছে, এবার থেকে পাঠানো যাবে ভয়েস নোট!

Facebook ডেটিং প্ল্যাটফর্মে নতুন ফিচার আনা হয়েছে, এবার থেকে পাঠানো যাবে ভয়েস নোট!

 বাবার শেষকৃত্যে যাওয়ার পথে আহত ষষ্ঠ ভাইটিও না ফেরার দেশে

বাবার শেষকৃত্যে যাওয়ার পথে আহত ষষ্ঠ ভাইটিও না ফেরার দেশে

 Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan Dance to ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ in This Instagram Video

Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan Dance to ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ in This Instagram Video

 Yuvraj Singh sends a heartwarming message to Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday | Cricket News

Yuvraj Singh sends a heartwarming message to Virat Kohli on his 35th birthday | Cricket News