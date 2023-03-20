সোমবার , ২০ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ৬ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues plucks a screamer to dismiss Hayley Matthews | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Athletic Jemimah Rodrigues is known to be a live wire on the field and on Monday the 22-year-old was at her acrobatic best as she pulled off a terrific catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians opener Hayley Matthews.
It was the top-of-the-table clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai when Jemimah grabbed the screamer in the early minutes of the contest.
The incident happened in the fourth over of the Mumbai innings when Matthews muscled a Shikha Pandey delivery across the line, in an attempt to get it past the mid-on fielder for a boundary.
Stationed inside the 30-yard circle at mid-on, Jemimah quickly moved to her right and judged the air-borne ball to perfection. Covering a good amount of ground, Jemimah then latched onto the ball with both hands and then landed safely on the ground to complete a stunner.

Table toppers Mumbai Indians found themselves reeling at 46 for 4 at the halfway mark against Delhi.
Mumbai so far have 5 wins and a defeat in the season while second-placed Delhi have 4 wins and a couple of defeats in 6 games.





