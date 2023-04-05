বুধবার , ৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২২শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
WATCH: Jos Buttler plucks a stunner to get rid of Prabhsimran Singh | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan RoyalsJos Buttler made his presence felt on the field by plucking a stunning catch to get rid of well-set Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh during the IPL match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.
The incident happened in the 10th over of the innings, when in-form Prabhsimran tried to pull the length ball to the leg side but it came off the bottom of his willow and popped up over mid-off.

Buttler charged in from the long-off position and covered a good distance to make it to the edge of the circle before diving forward and grabbing a sensational low-height catch.

Prabhsimran (60 off 34 balls), who hit a breezy half-century which included seven boundaries and three maximums, added 90 runs for the opening wicket with skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

1
Earlier, Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and put Punjab Kings into bat. Both the teams fielded an unchanged side.





