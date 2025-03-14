Watch: Lionel Messi silences Cavalier after late strike sends Inter Miami into Champions Cup quarters | Football News

NEW DELHI: Lionel Messi made a triumphant return to action on Thursday night, coming off the bench to score Inter Miami’s second goal in a 2-0 victory over Jamaica’s Cavalier FC. The win sealed a 4-0 aggregate triumph and booked Miami’s place in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Rested for Miami’s last three outings, including the first leg of this tie, Messi entered in the 53rd minute to roars from a sold-out crowd at Kingston’s National Stadium — many of whom came just to witness the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner grace Jamaican soil for the first time.
The Argentine didn’t disappoint. With the final kick of the match, Messi latched onto a perfectly weighted pass from 16-year-old Santiago Morales and coolly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Vinco Barclett, triggering celebrations from both Miami fans and local supporters thrilled just to see the legend in action.
Watch:
Luis Suárez opened the scoring in the 37th minute, converting a penalty after Tadeo Allende was brought down in the box. That strike gave Miami a comfortable 3-0 cushion on aggregate, allowing them to manage the game with composure despite losing David Ruiz to injury.
Cavalier, fielding a youthful and energetic squad, showed heart throughout. Substitute Kaile Auvray came closest to pulling one back, forcing a sharp near-post save from Inter keeper Oscar Ustari.
Post-match, Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano praised Messi’s impact: “He felt very good, he scored, the Jamaican people could see him — it was a great night for everyone.”
Despite the defeat, Cavalier coach Rudolph Speid was proud of his team: “The atmosphere was electrifying… Our performance was nothing to be ashamed of.”
Inter Miami will now face Los Angeles FC in an all-MLS quarter-final showdown.