বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৩
Watch: Marcus Stoinis bursts into laughter after Yashasvi Jaiswal orchestrates Ruturaj Gaikwad's run out | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an unfortunate run out without facing a ball during the first T20I of the five-match series against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
Gaikwad’s dismissal occurred due to a terrible mix-up with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the opening over as India were set a huge target of 209 runs. But it was Jaiswal’s call for the second run after completing the first one comfortably.

Jaiswal started off for the second but soon backed off after realising it was too risky.Unfortunately, by then, the damage was already done as Gaikwad found himself halfway down the pitch with no possibility of returning safely.
The entire episode prompted laughter from Australian bowler Marcus Stoinis, who seemed to playfully tease Jaiswal for his role in orchestrating Gaikwad’s run-out.
Earlier, India’s young bowling attack got a rude reality check as a dominant Josh Inglis smoked them to all parts of the ground with a cracking century, taking Australia to a healthy 208 for 3.

Rahul Dravid on India’s loss, Rohit’s captaincy: There was a lot of emotion in the dressing room

New skipper Suryakumar Yadav‘s decision to bowl first on a batting featherbed turned out to be a nightmare for the inexperienced attack.
They were taken to the cleaners by Inglis (110 off 50 balls), who hit as many as eight sixes, half a dozen of them off googly bowler Ravi Bishnoi.





