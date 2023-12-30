WATCH: Mitchell Starc fulfills his promise, gives signed shoes to young fan | Cricket News

WATCH:

NEW DELHI: Star speedster Mitchell Starc won several hearts following Australia’s 79-run win over Pakistan in the second Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.At the end of lunch on Day 5, Starc had promised a young fan that he would gift him his shoes and sign it if Australia manage to take all the wickets by the end of the day.After Australia won the match, Starc fulfilled his promise and gifted his shoes to the young fan.He also signed them and clicked photos with him.

Australia signed off 2023 year on a high.

They won the ICC World Test Championship final vs India, retained the Ashes, the ODI World Cup final vs India, and won the Test series against Pakistan.

A fired-up Pat Cummins bagged five wickets and 10 in the match to earn Australia a nail-biting win (by 79 runs) in the second Test and clinch the series against a battling Pakistan.

Australia have now pocketed the three-match series 2-0 and will take on Pakistan in the third and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 3.

Set 317 for victory, the visitors put up a stellar fight as they chased their first Test triumph in Australia since 1995. But they were dismissed for 237, with the last five wickets falling for 18 runs.