WATCH: ‘Only thing I can do with broken foot … ‘ — Rishabh Pant turns chef in viral video | Cricket News

Rishabh Pant (Video grabs)

NEW DELHI: Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has found a light-hearted way to pass time during his injury layoff — baking pizzas. The 27-year-old, currently recovering from a fractured right foot, shared a playful kitchen video on social media that had fans in splits.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Pant picked up the injury during the fourth Test of India’s recent five-match series in England, when a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes struck his toe. In the clip, the southpaw appears with a plaster on his right foot, limping slightly as he moves around the kitchen in a chef’s apron, grinning as always.

“Ghar pe to kuch banaya nahi hai, yaha pizza bana raha hai” (“I haven’t cooked anything at home, and here I am making pizza”), Pant quipped, adding an Italian flourish to the post with the caption: “Impasto, salsa, forno… and me.”As he kneaded dough and arranged toppings, Pant told viewers: “Today I’m going to show you how to make pizza. Guys, bear with me. I think I’m gonna make vegetarian pizza. I love vegetarian. With the truffle? Yeah, with the truffle. I think two more pizzas and I’ll be sorted. Sorting it, boys.”Ever the entertainer, he joked mid-session: “Can I use your scissor, please? Where is it? Pizza is getting ready. I’m going to wait for it. Very hot in here, boys and girls.” He wrapped it up with a chuckle: “That’s the only thing I can do with broken foot right now. Baking pizza. Mother must be thinking — ghar pe to kuch banaya nahi hai, yaha pizza bana raha hai.”WATCH:While his return to cricket may take time, Pant’s spirits — and his pizzas — remain hot and fresh.