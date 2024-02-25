রবিবার , ২৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১২ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Watch – 'Oye bhai, hero nahi banne ka': Rohit Sharma warns Sarfaraz Khan for not wearing safety gear | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৫, ২০২৪ ৭:৩৯ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma always hogs limelight for his on-field antics and the Indian skipper was again at his hilarious best during the third day of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi on Sunday.
The incident took place in the last session of the day when Sarfaraz Khan came forward to field at silly point without wearing a helmet, prompting Rohit to intervene in the proceedings.
Rohit was heard saying to Sarfaraz to wear a helmet while fielding at silly point.

“Oye bhai, hero nahi banne ka,” Rohit shouted. That short clip instantly went viral on social media. Even Delhi Police too used it to spread awareness of the importance of wearing a helmet while driving.

While fielding in the deep, Sarfaraz received a call from Rohit to shift his position from long-on to silly mid-off. Though the youngster responded to his captain’s instruction, he opted to take a daring gamble.
Sarfaraz made the choice to field in the close-in position without wearing a helmet. While attempting to persuade his captain, Rohit approached him and cautioned against a serious error, emphasizing the dangers of being positioned at close-in without proper protective gear.





