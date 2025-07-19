Watch: ‘Proper doppelganger!’ – Dinesh Karthik reveals Cheteshwar Pujara lookalike | Cricket News

Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Dinesh Karthik has shared a light-hearted video on social media featuring Indian Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and his doppelganger Alex Noble, a BBC Sport journalist, during the ongoing Test series between England and India. Karthik, who is part of the broadcast team for the series, created a playful moment by introducing the two lookalikes to each other and capturing their reactions. The video, shared on Karthik’s Instagram account, shows him introducing both Pujara and Noble while highlighting their striking resemblance despite being from different parts of the world.

“What I’m going to show you right now is one cricketer and another person who look so similar, from a completely different part of the globe. Let me show you all. This is Cheteshwar Pujara, Indian cricketer, and a man who’s into broadcasting recently, and have a look at this, this is Alex Noble,” Karthik said in the video. The clip features Karthik asking both individuals about their resemblance, which resulted in laughter among those present. Noble, who works as a sports journalist with BBC Sport, was identified by Karthik as Pujara’s ‘proper doppelganger’. Pujara, who has represented India in 103 Test matches and scored 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60, last appeared for the national team in 2023 during the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval.

Since then, Pujara has been absent from the national setup, missing both the home series against New Zealand and the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. He has maintained his cricket presence by participating in domestic cricket. In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, Pujara represented Saurashtra and scored 402 runs in seven matches, maintaining an average of 40.20. His performance included a double century. Currently, he is contributing to the broadcast team covering the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.