Watch: Retiring Stuart Broad receives guard of honour from Australian players | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: In a mark of respect, Australian players have formed a guard of honour for retiring England pacer Stuart Broad when he came to bat for the final time on the fourth day of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Sunday.

Broad walked down the stairs and made his way to the pitch with James Anderson amid a huge round of applause and a standing ovation from the crowd.

Broad did not disappoint his fans as he pulled Mitchell Starc high over square leg for a six before England innings wrapped up for 395 leaving Australia 384 to win the match and the series.

The right-arm pacer made a shock announcement of his retirement at stumps on the third day of the match.

The 37-year-old seamer, the fifth most successful bowler in Test history with 602 wickets, told Sky Sports: “Tomorrow (Sunday) or Monday will be my last game of cricket.

“It has been a wonderful ride and a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.”

Over the course of his illustrious career, Broad showcased his talents in various formats, playing 167 Test matches, 121 One Day Internationals, and 56 T20 Internationals, amassing an impressive tally of 845* wickets across all formats.

Having made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in 2007, Broad’s journey in the longest format of the game has been nothing short of extraordinary. He will forever be etched in the annals of cricketing history as one of the finest fast bowlers ever to grace the sport.