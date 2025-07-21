Watch: Shreyas Iyer goes full Usain Bolt mode; video goes viral | Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer (Images via Screengrab)

India batter Shreyas Iyer’s most recent domestic outings have both ended in heartbreak, with the 30-year-old finishing on the losing side in two major finals. Iyer captained both the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 and SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the Mumbai T20 League, falling short at the final hurdle on both occasions. Despite the setbacks, Iyer remains upbeat and physically active during his time off from competitive cricket. In a clip shared by the official X handle of Punjab Kings, Iyer is seen sprinting with purpose and energy, dressed in black shorts and red sneakers. The viral video was captioned: ‘Bhag bhag bhag aaya Sher aaya Sher.’ Iyer, who turned out for SoBo Mumbai Falcons following the IPL season, is currently on a break and was spotted in Kazakhstan a month back, with pictures from his trip making the rounds on social media. While the Indian Test team continues its tour of England for a five-match series, Iyer was a notable omission from the squad—despite expectations that he might fill one of the vacant middle-order spots following the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Since making his Test debut in 2021 against New Zealand, Iyer has played 14 matches, scoring 811 runs with one century and five half-centuries.

The sprint video offered fans a glimpse into Iyer’s commitment to fitness despite being out of the Test setup. Earlier, another viral clip featured the batter playing cricket with his mother, who cheerfully celebrated after taking his wicket.