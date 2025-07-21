Advertise here
সোমবার , ২১ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ৬ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Shreyas Iyer goes full Usain Bolt mode; video goes viral | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২১, ২০২৫ ৫:২১ অপরাহ্ণ
Watch: Shreyas Iyer goes full Usain Bolt mode; video goes viral | Cricket News


Shreyas Iyer (Images via Screengrab)

India batter Shreyas Iyer’s most recent domestic outings have both ended in heartbreak, with the 30-year-old finishing on the losing side in two major finals. Iyer captained both the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 and SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the Mumbai T20 League, falling short at the final hurdle on both occasions. Despite the setbacks, Iyer remains upbeat and physically active during his time off from competitive cricket. In a clip shared by the official X handle of Punjab Kings, Iyer is seen sprinting with purpose and energy, dressed in black shorts and red sneakers. The viral video was captioned: ‘Bhag bhag bhag aaya Sher aaya Sher.’ Iyer, who turned out for SoBo Mumbai Falcons following the IPL season, is currently on a break and was spotted in Kazakhstan a month back, with pictures from his trip making the rounds on social media. While the Indian Test team continues its tour of England for a five-match series, Iyer was a notable omission from the squad—despite expectations that he might fill one of the vacant middle-order spots following the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Since making his Test debut in 2021 against New Zealand, Iyer has played 14 matches, scoring 811 runs with one century and five half-centuries.

The sprint video offered fans a glimpse into Iyer’s commitment to fitness despite being out of the Test setup. Earlier, another viral clip featured the batter playing cricket with his mother, who cheerfully celebrated after taking his wicket.





সানিয়া মির্জার আবার বিয়ে! দ্বিতীয় হবু বর টলিউড স্টার! টেনিস সুন্দরী হাবুডুবু খাচ্ছেন প্রেম
Watch: Shreyas Iyer goes full Usain Bolt mode; video goes viral | Cricket News
Tasty Dessert: কড়া রসের পাকে ছানার যুগলবন্দিতে তৈরি বিদ্রোহী কবি কাজী নজরুল ইসলামের প্রিয় রসলাল মিষ্টি আজও স্বাদের রাজাkazi-nazrul-islams-favourite-dessert-still-wins-hearts-in-west-bardhaman-shop
Priyanka Chopra Birthday Celebration Photos: Priyanka Chopra Rocks Sexy Bikinis, Kisses Nick Jonas On Tropical Birthday Trip | Pics | Bollywood News
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Watch: Hardik Pandya’s ‘go easy’ plea to security amid fans’ breach earns roaring applause | Cricket News

 নারী উদ্যোক্তাদের শক্তি, সাহস ও অনুপ্রেরণা যুগিয়েছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা: পলক

 ‘সংলাপের কথা মাটিতে পড়ার আগেই হাওয়ায় মিলিয়ে যায়’

 অপরাধীদের চেহারা পাল্টে দেয় গোপন হাসপাতাল

 শিলাজিৎ কি আদৌ ভায়াগ্রার পরিপূরক? প্রশ্নের জবাবে যা বলছেন বিশেষজ্ঞ চিকিৎসক, জানলে অবাক হবেন! – News18 Bangla

 সন্ধ্যা মুখোপাধ্যায়ের জীবনাবসান

 Eid Ul Fitr 2025: দেখা দিল পবিত্র ইদের চাঁদ…! ভারতে ৩১ মার্চ পালিত হবে খুশির ইদ, হয়ে গেল দিন ঘোষণা Crescent Moon Sighted In India Eid To Be Celebrated On March 31 Countrywide

 আক্রান্ত হয়েই ‘ডেঙ্গু শক সিনড্রোমে’, কী বলছেন চিকিৎসকরা

 মাদ্রিদে বাংলাদেশ দূতাবাসের উদ্যোগে ইফতার মাহফিল

 বোনাস বিওতে পাঠিয়েছে এইচ.আর টেক্সটাইল – Corporate Sangbad

