WATCH: Sophie Devine’s bizarre stumping leaves fans stunned at WACA | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
WATCH: Sophie Devine’s bizarre stumping leaves fans stunned at WACA | Cricket News


Sophie Devine’s bizarre dismissal (Video grabs)

A bizarre dismissal of Perth Scorchers captain Sophie Devine left players and fans stunned during the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) clash against Sydney Sixers at the WACA Ground on Sunday. The strange sequence, captured on camera and later shared by the WBBL’s official handle with the caption “Now this is interesting”, quickly went viral.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The incident occurred in the eighth over of Perth’s innings when Devine, on 3, advanced down the track to attack spinner Ashleigh Gardner. She completely missed the ball, and wicketkeeper Emma Manix-Greeves initially fumbled the take. The ball ricocheted off her body onto the stumps, deflecting away, before Manix-Greeves — in a reflex motion — brushed the stumps again with her gloves.With confusion all around, the on-field umpires sent the decision upstairs to check whether the bails were dislodged by the ricochet or the keeper’s gloves. After several replays, the third umpire ruled Devine out stumped, confirming that the stumps lit up just before Manix-Greeves’ gloves made contact.WATCH:The bizarre stumping of Sophie Devine at WBBLDevine stood in disbelief as the decision flashed on the big screen, while the WACA crowd voiced their surprise. The unusual dismissal added to Perth’s woes in what turned out to be a disastrous outing for the hosts.Batting first, Perth Scorchers were bowled out for just 109 in 19.3 overs, with skipper Ashleigh Gardner starring for the Sixers with a brilliant 5 for 15.





