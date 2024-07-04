বৃহস্পতিবার , ৪ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২০শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Team India’s flight gets a water cannon salute at Mumbai airport upon arrival | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৪, ২০২৪ ৭:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
1720099819 photo



msid 111491570,imgsize 31290

NEW DELHI: The champion Indian cricket team got a water cannon salute at the Mumbai airport upon their arrival in the maximum city on Thursday evening.
The team, earlier in the day, landed in Delhi from Barbados and then met Prime Minister Narendra Modi before leaving for Mumbai for their victory parade.
Team’s victory parade was scheduled for 5 pm IST at Mumbai’s Marine Drive but it got delayed as the squad landed in the city a little late.
As soon as the team’s flight landed at Mumbai airport, they were given a cannon salute in a heartwarming gesture.

The T20 World Cup winning side is scheduled for a two-hour open bus parade from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point till the Wankhede Stadium.
The Wankhede Stadium was thrown open to fans, who filled up the stands within minutes to celebrate the Indian cricket team’s title triumph last Saturday.
Rohit Sharma‘s team and its support staff will make their way to the southern tip of the city which houses the Wankhede Stadium.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CU Students Protest Against Quota 04 07 2024 2
ফের মহাসড়ক অবরোধ চবি শিক্ষার্থীদের
বাংলাদেশ
1720099819 photo
Watch: Team India’s flight gets a water cannon salute at Mumbai airport upon arrival | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
parliament1 750x563 1 750x563 1
বেসরকারি বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়গুলোকে জবাবদিহিতার আওতায় আনার সুপারিশ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
fawad 2024 07 e082c65b1690d04760808e313ad88862
Fawad Khan’s Barzakh Director Defends His Comeback In Bollywood: ‘Any Random Person To Judge…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm washington hotel 15112021

৩২০০ কোটি টাকায় হোটেল বিক্রি করছেন ট্রাম্প

 Aditya l1

Aditya L1: সূর্যের কতটা কাছে পৌঁছবে আদিত্য L1, কীভাবেই বা কাজ করবে সে

 IFIC Bank 1

আইএফআইসি ব্যাংকের পর্ষদ সভা ২৭ জুলাই – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20231104 WA0008

কালিগঞ্জের পল্লীতে দুর্ধর্ষ চুরি:থানায় অভিযোগ

 1626851658 heartdisease

Heart-Related Test May Indicate Death Risk In Covid-19 patients, Suggests Study

 1704451524 photo

‘Rohit made mistakes in both Tests and…’: Sanjay Manjrekar highlights captaincy errors | Cricket News

 wm DMCH

মতিঝিলে ট্রাকের ধাক্কায় অটোরিকশা চালক নিহত

 anushka sharma shares first post after son akaays birth 2024 03 ff4f7c9ed15961edafc7f12dcffeb08c

Anushka Sharma RETURNS to Instagram After 1 Month Break, Shares First Photo Since Son Akaay’s Birth

 1657035412 photo

India fined for slow over rate in rescheduled 5th Test against England | Cricket News

 wm Qader 1 Decemeber 2021

‘তারেককে দিয়ে খোমেনি স্টাইলে বিপ্লবের দুঃস্বপ্ন দেখছে বিএনপি’