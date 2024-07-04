Watch: Team India’s flight gets a water cannon salute at Mumbai airport upon arrival | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The champion Indian cricket team got a water cannon salute at the Mumbai airport upon their arrival in the maximum city on Thursday evening.The team, earlier in the day, landed in Delhi from Barbados and then met Prime Minister Narendra Modi before leaving for Mumbai for their victory parade .Team’s victory parade was scheduled for 5 pm IST at Mumbai’s Marine Drive but it got delayed as the squad landed in the city a little late.As soon as the team’s flight landed at Mumbai airport, they were given a cannon salute in a heartwarming gesture.

The T20 World Cup winning side is scheduled for a two-hour open bus parade from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point till the Wankhede Stadium.

The Wankhede Stadium was thrown open to fans, who filled up the stands within minutes to celebrate the Indian cricket team’s title triumph last Saturday.

Rohit Sharma ‘s team and its support staff will make their way to the southern tip of the city which houses the Wankhede Stadium.