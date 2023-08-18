WATCH: Virat Kohli’s heartwarming gesture – invites fan to capture a photo together | Cricket News

A video recently surfaced on social media, showcasing Virat’s touching interaction with an enthusiastic fan.
In the video, a fan expresses a desire to have a photo taken with Virat.
Responding swiftly, Virat not only acknowledged the fan’s request but also went a step further by inviting the fan to step out from the crowd.
The video has gained a lot of traction on social media.
WATCH:
Virat stands just 3 centuries short of the all-time ODI centuries record of 49, held by Sachin Tendulkar. With the Asia Cup starting at the end of this month and then the ICC ODI World Cup in October-November, Virat is poised to break a record many thought was unbreakable at one time.
With an impressive 46 ODI centuries to his credit, the 34-year-old batsman is tantalizingly close, just four centuries away from surpassing Tendulkar’s record.
Already the owner of a plethora of world records, Virat will look to add another feather to his illustrious cap soon.