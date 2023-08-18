শুক্রবার , ১৮ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ৩রা ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

WATCH: Virat Kohli’s heartwarming gesture – invites fan to capture a photo together | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১৮, ২০২৩ ১০:১৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1692332300 photo


NEW DELHI: Star India cricketer Virat Kohli has garnered immense adoration as one of the world’s most cherished sports figures. His generosity is another quality that his admirers adore about him.

A video recently surfaced on social media, showcasing Virat’s touching interaction with an enthusiastic fan.
In the video, a fan expresses a desire to have a photo taken with Virat.

Responding swiftly, Virat not only acknowledged the fan’s request but also went a step further by inviting the fan to step out from the crowd.
The video has gained a lot of traction on social media.
WATCH:

Virat stands just 3 centuries short of the all-time ODI centuries record of 49, held by Sachin Tendulkar. With the Asia Cup starting at the end of this month and then the ICC ODI World Cup in October-November, Virat is poised to break a record many thought was unbreakable at one time.
With an impressive 46 ODI centuries to his credit, the 34-year-old batsman is tantalizingly close, just four centuries away from surpassing Tendulkar’s record.
Already the owner of a plethora of world records, Virat will look to add another feather to his illustrious cap soon.

