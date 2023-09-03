WATCH: Virat Kohli’s priceless reaction after Rohit Sharma gets beaten by Shaheen Shah Afridi’s magical swing | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Pakistan speedgun Shaheen Shah Afridi delivered a scintillating performance against arch-rivals India in their Group A encounter at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday.Afridi, who was the chief architect Pakistan’s bowling on Saturday, dismantled India’s top-order and claimed the prized scalps of India’s captain Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli , Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja.Initially, Rohit seemed to be handling Afridi’s swing and pace well but found himself consistently challenged.Virat, who was in the dressing room with his pads on, was left stunned when Afridi, on the last ball of the fifth over, breached Rohit’s defense.

Virat’s reaction to this remarkable delivery quickly became a viral sensation on the internet.

On the very next ball, Afridi sent the India captain packing by dismantling his stumps.

WATCH:

Following the crucial match, which ultimately ended without a result, Afridi expressed his satisfaction at dismissing the Indian captain among his four wickets.

“That was our plan with the new ball. I think both (Virat and Rohit) were crucial wickets, every batter is the same for me. But I think I liked Rohit’s wicket better. The plans by our fast bowlers worked. Naseem is bowling at 150 kph, really happy with that, he’s really fast. The new ball might swing and seam, but nothing much after that. It will be easier to score runs once the ball gets old (in the run chase),” Shaheen Shah Afridi said during a post-innings presentation.

With this result, Pakistan have marched into the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2023 . India will now face Nepal on Monday in Pallekele.