Watch: Young pace sensation Mayank Yadav bowls the fastest delivery of IPL 2024 | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Young pace sensation Mayank Yadav made a remarkable IPL debut, playing a pivotal role in guiding Lucknow Super Giants to a comfortable 21-run victory over Punjab Kings in Lucknow on Saturday.The right-arm fast bowler stole the limelight with astonishing figures of 3/27 that turned the momentum in Lucknow’s way after Punjab cruised in a 200-run chase.Mayank’s blistering pace saw him unleash the fastest ball of the season, clocking at 155.8 km/hr while bowling to Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

Mayank broke the stand with his maiden wicket of Jonny Bairstow before dismissing Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma to flatten Punjab’s chase.

Upon receiving the Player of the Match award, Mayank expressed that the nervousness dissipated the moment he bowled his first ball.

“I’ve always heard from others there’s nervousness in debuts but that goes away after the first ball. Plan was to not be under too much pressure and to bowl at the stumps and use the pace as much as possible.

There was the thought to mix up the pace initially but the wicket helped and the skipper told me to bowl gas. The debut wicket was the favourite. Coming off the injury last season was tough, I’d set my goal to debut at a young age but injuries were a setback.”