রবিবার , ৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২০শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

We are a country obsessed with records: Ravi Shastri after Virat Kohli’s 49th ton | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৫, ২০২৩ ৯:৪০ অপরাহ্ণ
1699198840 photo



msid 104990083,imgsize 61464

NEW DELHI: Star India batter Virat Kohli reached a remarkable milestone on his 35th birthday, equalling Sachin Tendulkar‘s record of 49 one-day international centuries during a World Cup pool match against fellow semi-finalists South Africa.
Kohli’s century came in 119 balls, embellished with 10 well-struck boundaries, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on a Sunday.For Kohli’s fans, there couldn’t have been a more perfect occasion to witness him equalling the record on his birthday.Acknowledging Kohli’s milestone, former India head coach and commentatorRavi Shastri attributed the nation’s obsession with centuries and records to the influence of Sunil Gavaskar.
He also emphasised that Kohli had to endure what Tendulkar went through in his quest of chasing 34th Test ton to draw level with Gavaskar.
“It’s amazing. We are a country obsessed with records. We are obsessed with hundreds. And Sunny was the trendsetter. I remember when Sachin Tendulkar was chasing his 34th, it wasn’t easy. He had many sleepless nights, he would get out in the 70s and 80s. And it took a while, just like it has taken Virat Kohli,” Shastri said during the mid-innings show on Star Sports.

Virat Kohli equals Sachin’s ODI century record with 49th ton on birthday

“Today, it was a very calculated innings. He started off quick, when the ball was coming onto the bat. And when the ball started dripping, it wasn’t easy to pick the bowlers. So, he soaked the pressure, bid his time, and upped the ante,” Shastri further said.
It took Kohli 277 innings to score 49 hundreds at this level compared to the 438 required by fellow Indian 2011 World Cup-winner Tendulkar.
“Every opportunity to play for India is a big one, to be able to ton up on my birthday is a stuff of dreams,” said Kohli whose century added to his ongoing total of over 26,000 international runs.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1699198840 photo
We are a country obsessed with records: Ravi Shastri after Virat Kohli’s 49th ton | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
jalebi 6
জিলিপিতে প্যাঁচ থাকে কেন…? ৯৯% মানুষই প্রশ্ন শুনে হোঁচট খান! আপনি জানেন 'সঠিক' উত্তর?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
mouni roy sexy 2023 11 601684414f0c92862414646df3f69395 16x9
Sexy! Mouni Roy Sizzles The Internet With A Racy Backless Swimsuit; Hot Pictures Goes Viral
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
হতে পারে 7
এত ছাড়! প্রচুর কম দামে টিভি, ক্যামেরা-সহ আরও কীকী পাওয়া যাচ্ছে Sony Diwali bonanza-য়?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
download 15

খুলে দেওয়া হচ্ছে কিউকমের ব্যাংক একাউন্ট

 AL Meeting 1

রক্তচক্ষু উপেক্ষা করেই ভোটযুদ্ধে নৌকার জয় প্রত্যাশা আ.লীগের

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 suehiro b120 070005ia

居合道 ファイテン Phiten チタン ブレスレット チタン レディース 正規品【今だけ代引手数料無料】 :B120-070005IA:SUEHIRO – 通販

 Jessore

শার্শায় আওয়ামীলীগ অফিসে বোমা হামলা, যুবলীগ কর্মীসহ আহত ৩ – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20230410 WA0019

প্রধানমন্ত্রীর আহ্বানে সংহতি জানিয়ে সাতক্ষীরার কালিগঞ্জ প্রেসক্লাবে দুস্থদের মাঝে ইফতার সামগ্রী বিতরণ

 received 580536022968042

রাউজানে চট্টগ্রাম জেলা কার্যালয় এর অভিযানে রাউজানে একাধিক মদের মামলার আসামী ১৫ লিটার মদ সহ গ্রেফতার ০১ জন

 Vivo T2X

Vivo T2x leaked online, reveals key specifications, features and more

 wm CTG Proma Anniversary Program 29 11 2021 1

প্রমার জন্মজয়ন্তীতে সাম্প্রদায়িক অপশক্তিকে প্রতিরোধের শপথ

 1625904488 photo

Long wait in immigration, not enough volunteers: IOA chief highlights concerns on arrival in Tokyo | Tokyo Olympics News

 wm Dhaka University 18 September 2022 800x416

পূজার ছুটিতে পরীক্ষা নিতে চায় ঢাবির আন্তর্জাতিক সম্পর্ক বিভাগ!