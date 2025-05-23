‘We can play good cricket’: Rishabh Pant finds hope in LSG’s fight despite playoff miss | Cricket News

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant. (AP Photo)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant struck a note of optimism after his side’s 33-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, in what was a spirited performance despite their exit from the IPL 2025 playoff race.“Definitely happy. We have shown as a team that we can play good cricket,” Pant said in the post-match presentation. “There was a time in the tournament we had the chance to qualify. But that’s part and parcel of the game. We need to learn and get better.”Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Fiery spells from William O’Rourke and Akash Singh Maharaj helped restrict the high-flying Titans, handing LSG a morale-boosting victory in their penultimate league game. Who’s that IPL player?Pant credited the performance of the batting unit, pointing out contributions from Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran while acknowledging the resilience in a lineup plagued by injuries: “There was injury concerns coming into the tournament. The way Mitch, Markram, and Pooran batted and the whole batting unit in fact.”“Fielding, we made lapses. Learn from it and move forward,” he added.

The LSG captain chipped in with a quickfire 16 off 6 balls, hammering Kagiso Rabada for two sixes. It has been a rough season personally for the skipper as he has managed just 151 runs in 13 matches at a low average of 13.73 and a strike rate of just over 100.LSG are in sixth place with 12 points from 13 games, while GT, despite the loss, remained top of the table with 18 points from 13 outings.



