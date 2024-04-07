‘We gotVirat Kohli in superb form but…’: Head coach Andy Flower after Royal Challengers Bangaluru’s poor batting vs Rajasthan Royals | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bangaluru ‘s woes continue in the IPL despite Virat Kohli ‘s remarkable form, as head coach Andy Flower expressed concern over the team’s batting struggles and lack of confidence following their fourth loss in five games this season. Kohli’s splendid century (113 runs) went in vain as RCB could only muster a below-par total of 183 for three, ultimately conceding victory to Rajasthan Royals, powered by Jos Buttler ‘s unbeaten 100 off 58 balls.Reflecting on RCB’s predicament, Flower lamented, “We’re one from five and that’s not a position any side wants to be. Yes, we do have some issues with our batting. We got Virat in superb form but other guys are struggling for form and confidence.”

In the pursuit of rejuvenating the team’s morale, Flower emphasized their efforts to bolster the players’ strength and self-assurance. He remarked, “As you’ve seen in this competition, scores and aggression of teams are only going one way. So the guys need all the form and confidence to put the opposition under pressure. We haven’t found that form yet.”

Despite Kohli’s stellar performance, RCB’s batting lineup faltered, with only skipper Faf Du Plessis offering notable support with his 44 off 33 balls. Flower acknowledged the team’s discussions on strike rates and aggression, highlighting the necessity of constantly pressurizing the opponents, especially on challenging pitches like the one encountered.

“It’s just a fact that at the moment that our top five aren’t in sparkling form except Virat. It’s a tough place to be,” Flower conceded. However, he reassured that the players are exerting maximum effort and dedication, albeit not yielding desired results. Flower emphasized the urgency for the team’s collective resurgence, stating, “If we’ve got to turn this around, we need them firing.”

Meanwhile, England’s Jos Buttler staged a remarkable comeback after a dismal performance in the previous IPL season, drawing praise from RCB’s bowling coach Shane Bond. Bond expressed his delight at Buttler’s resurgence and credited his partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal for their impactful batting display. Reflecting on the contrasting centuries by Kohli and Buttler, Bond admired the distinct styles of the two prolific batsmen.

“Then you’ve got obviously the power and skill of Jos who scores in different areas and plays. So you got two very different types of players but both fantastic to watch,” Bond remarked appreciatively.

