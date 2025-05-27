‘We haven’t achieved anything yet’: Ricky Ponting says Punjab Kings can’t celebrate despite top-two finish | Cricket News

Punjab Kings’ head coach Ricky Ponting greets team co-owner Preity Zinta. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Despite Punjab Kings sealing a top-two finish in the IPL 2025 playoffs with a dominant seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, head coach Ricky Ponting insists the team has “achieved nothing yet.” The former Australian captain urged caution and focus, stating that qualifying for the playoffs after more than a decade is only “half the job done.”Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“I mean yeah, it’s a great achievement till now but really, if you look back, we haven’t achieved anything yet,” Ponting told JioHotstar. “That’s the one thing I’ve been saying to the players since the moment we qualified.”Who’s that IPL player?Punjab Kings have looked like one of the most balanced and cohesive units this season, something Ponting acknowledged while stressing the need to finish the job. “This is a really talented team that are all on the same page and heading in the same direction. The vision was always to finish in the top two — we’ve got there now. But we’ve got another week to go.”Ponting credited skipper Shreyas Iyer for the team’s strong leadership. “I was keen to work with him again. We made a final together in Delhi, and he’s a quality person. He’s been a great leader — someone who knows when to pat players on the back and when to give them a kick if needed.”As Punjab gear up for Qualifier 1, Ponting’s message is clear: the mission isn’t over.



