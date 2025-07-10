‘We just follow what Bumrah says’: Nitish Kumar Reddy reflects on disciplined bowling efforts, gives update on Rishabh Pant’s injury | Cricket News

Nitish Kumar Reddy (Pic credit: Sahil Malhotra/TimesofIndia.com)

TimesofIndia.com in London: India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who impressed with a spirited spell on Day 1 of the third Test at Lord’s, said he was satisfied with his performance and remained hopeful about vice-captain Rishabh Pant’s fitness after the wicketkeeper suffered a blow to his finger.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!England, opting to bat for just the second time in the Bazball era, finished at 251 for 4 at stumps, with Joe Root unbeaten on 99 off 191 deliveries and Ben Stokes on 39*. The duo has added 79 runs so far for the unbroken fifth wicket, navigating a slow, testing pitch with a more traditional approach than England’s typical aggressive style.

Reddy, who returned figures of 2 for 46 in 14 probing overs, dismissed both openers – Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley – in the morning session to give India an early edge.Speaking after the day’s play, Nitish said: “Very happy with the way I bowled. Coming back from injury – it was not easy, I felt pain in the body because it was a side strain. But I am bowling well now. I am happy with the way I am bowling. I am doing what the team is asking me to do.”

He credited Jasprit Bumrah’s leadership at the heart of India’s bowling plans: “Just with [Jasprit] Bumrah leading the attack, we just follow what Bumrah says.”Reddy, when asked about potentially joining the prestigious Lord’s Honours Board with a five-wicket haul, said: “I am not thinking about those things, but any player would like to be there.”Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, left the field during the second session after injuring his left index finger while attempting to stop a leg-side delivery. Dhruv Jurel replaced him behind the stumps.

Providing an update, Reddy said: “Don’t have an update on Rishabh Pant yet. It is understood that team management will get clarity on Day 2 morning.”The BCCI earlier confirmed Pant is under medical supervision, stating: “Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant got hit on his left index finger. He is receiving treatment and under the supervision of the medical team. Dhruv Jurel is currently keeping wickets in Rishabh’s absence.”Pant’s fitness will be crucial for India heading into Day 2, as the visitors look to break the Root-Stokes stand and restrict England further on a slow, attritional surface.