We lost our way in second half of the innings: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: After suffering a narrow five-run defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma expressed that his team lost its momentum during the second half of the run chase and missed out on crucial moments that could have turned the game in their favour.The unbeaten innings by Marcus Stoinis (89 off 47) and the disciplined bowling performance by the Lucknow Super Giants played a significant role in securing their victory over MI in the match held in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Stoinis was adjudged Man of the Match.

02:13 IPL 2023: Lucknow beat Mumbai to move closer to play-off berth

“We did not play well enough to win the game. There were little moments in the game that we did not win, unfortunately. We assessed the pitch really well and it was a good pitch to bat on and that score was definitely chaseable and we lost our way in the second half of the innings. We gave too many runs at the back end and the last three overs went for a few. But the way we started with the bat we were in a good position to chase, but like I said we lost our way in the second half,” Rohit said during post match presentation.

1/ 11 IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants edge Mumbai Indians to boost playoff hopes Show Captions <p>Marcus Stoinis’ unbeaten 89 and last over heroics by Mohsin Khan helped Lucknow Super Giants bolster their playoff hopes with a five-run win over Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. </p> <p>Stoinis set up victory for Lucknow after he put on key partnerships including an 89-run stand with skipper Krunal Pandya to guide Lucknow to 177/3. </p> <p>Stoinis walked in at 35/3 and rebuild the Lucknow innings with Pandya on a not-so-easy pitch to bat. </p> <p>Pandya was cramping in his knock and retired one short of fifty but Stoinis raised his fifty with a six and lay into Chris Jordan in a 24-run 18th over. </p> <p>Stoinis put on an unbeaten 60-run stand off 24 balls with Nicholas Pooran (8), and finished the innings with a six. </p> <p>In reply, Ishan Kishan smashed 59 and put on a 90-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma (37), before Ravi Bishnoi dismissed both. </p> <p>Impact player Yash Thakur got the big wicket of Suryakumar Yadav (7), as MI soon slipped to 145/5 in 17.4 overs. </p> <p>Tim David gave Lucknow a scare with his unbeaten 19-ball 32 but he and Cameron Green could do little against Mohsin Khan’s yorkers and discipline at the death. </p> <p>Mohsin Khan (1/26), defended 11 off the final over as Mumbai fell short of their 178-run victory target in Lucknow. (BCCI/IPL Photo)</p> <p>Lucknow swapped places with five-time winners Mumbai to jump to third in their bid for a top-four finish in the group stage for a playoff berth. </p>

“He (Marcus Stoinis) played really well, kept hitting straight which is what you need to do on a pitch like this. It was a brilliant knock from him. Not sure how the calculation (about the points and net run rate) will work, but we need to come out and play some good cricket in our last game (against SRH),” Rohit said.

