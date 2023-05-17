বুধবার , ১৭ মে ২০২৩ | ৩রা জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

We lost our way in second half of the innings: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৭, ২০২৩ ১:০৪ অপরাহ্ণ
1684307048 photo


NEW DELHI: After suffering a narrow five-run defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma expressed that his team lost its momentum during the second half of the run chase and missed out on crucial moments that could have turned the game in their favour.
The unbeaten innings by Marcus Stoinis (89 off 47) and the disciplined bowling performance by the Lucknow Super Giants played a significant role in securing their victory over MI in the match held in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Stoinis was adjudged Man of the Match.

IPL 2023: Lucknow beat Mumbai to move closer to play-off berth

02:13

IPL 2023: Lucknow beat Mumbai to move closer to play-off berth

“We did not play well enough to win the game. There were little moments in the game that we did not win, unfortunately. We assessed the pitch really well and it was a good pitch to bat on and that score was definitely chaseable and we lost our way in the second half of the innings. We gave too many runs at the back end and the last three overs went for a few. But the way we started with the bat we were in a good position to chase, but like I said we lost our way in the second half,” Rohit said during post match presentation.

1/11

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants edge Mumbai Indians to boost playoff hopes

Show Captions

“He (Marcus Stoinis) played really well, kept hitting straight which is what you need to do on a pitch like this. It was a brilliant knock from him. Not sure how the calculation (about the points and net run rate) will work, but we need to come out and play some good cricket in our last game (against SRH),” Rohit said.
Lucknow Super Giants won the match by 5 runs.

stadium2





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Shitol Steel
শীতলপুর স্টিলের ৫ মালিকের দেশত্যাগে নিষেধাজ্ঞা
বাংলাদেশ
1684307048 photo
We lost our way in second half of the innings: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
hypertension
ব্লাড প্রেশারের অসুখ কত রকমের হয়? উপসর্গই বা কী কী? – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
anushka sharma 2 1
Anushka Sharma’s Bodyguard Charged Rs 10,500 FINE For Riding Bike Without Helmet: Report
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
tejasjsj

Tejasswi Prakash Poses With Her, BF Karan Kundrra’s Mom During Celebrations

 Untitled 1 copy

সাপ্তাহিক রিটার্নে মুনাফায় রয়েছেন চার খাতের বিনিয়োগকারী – Corporate Sangbad

 untitled design 9 4

Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Goa BJP to Announce CM Today; Raghav Chadha, 'Chanakya' Sandeep Pathak AAP's Picks for RS

 wm Photo Branding 1 77

পাহাড় কেটে বহুতল ভবন: ৩ লাখ টাকা জরিমানা

 photo

India’s table tennis squad for CWG announced, women’s team will need SAI’s clearance | More sports News

 stan sid

MC Stan Wins Bigg Boss 16; Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Host Star-Studded Wedding Reception

 bsec1 4

৪ প্রতিষ্ঠানকে সতর্ক করলো বিএসইসি – Corporate Sangbad

 dating secret 7

ডেটিং অ্যাপে সময় কাটান? এই ফাঁদে পা দিলে কিন্তু সর্বনাশ

 hpi 38

আজ থেকেই মিলতে চলেছে দুর্দান্ত সুযোগ, এন্টারটেনমেন্ট প্ল্যানের একগুচ্ছ সুবিধা আনল জিওফাইবার! – News18 Bangla

 1668031153 photo

Para Shooting World Championships: Second gold for India; Singhraj Adhana secures 2024 Paris Paralympics quota | More sports News