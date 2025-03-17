‘We will continue to fall further, if …’: Inzamam-ul-Haq criticises Pakistan cricket administration over decline in performance | Cricket News

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has expressed his concerns over the ongoing decline in Pakistan cricket, attributing the issues to poor decision-making and frequent changes within the Pakistan Cricket Board ( PCB ). Speaking to journalists in Lahore, Inzamam highlighted how the lack of stability and consistent planning has negatively impacted the national team’s performance in recent years.

“We are not working in the right direction and making the wrong calls in many areas,” he said. Inzamam emphasised that without a proper strategy and its effective implementation, the team’s performance would continue to suffer. He pointed out that the regular changes in team administration, coaching staff, and player selection have only added to the existing confusion and disorder within Pakistan cricket.

“I would think that the cricket board now needs to learn from its mistakes and not repeat the same mistakes we have made in the last two years. In the past two years, the performance of the Pakistan team has been on a decline. If we don’t work in the right direction, we will continue to fall further,” he warned.

Inzamam’s own experience as the PCB’s chief selector was also marred by administrative mishandling, forcing him to resign in 2023 after a conflict of interest situation was poorly managed by the board. Reflecting on his tenure, he remarked, “We need to sit down and think about where the mistakes are being made.”

Drawing from his experience as both a player and a captain, Inzamam explained that continuous changes in management and coaching only undermine player confidence. “Instead of making too many changes, we need to think carefully about where things are going wrong. If there are constant changes, players won’t gain the confidence they need, and the situation will remain the same,” he said.

He also extended his support to Babar Azam, describing him as an outstanding cricketer going through a rough patch. “Babar Azam is a top player. Everyone goes through a rough patch, but the national team hasn’t been playing good cricket for the past few months,” Inzamam stated, urging the board to trust the management and players while working collaboratively to address the issues at hand.

Responding to a question regarding the legacy of the 1990s cricket stars, Inzamam stressed their enduring importance in shaping Pakistan cricket’s identity. “If we look at the players from the 90s generation, Pakistan cricket would lose its strength without them,” he concluded.



