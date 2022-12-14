বুধবার , ১৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৯শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘We’re an intelligent squad, we know how to read the game’: Messi praises Argentina’s intelligence after Croatia win | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১৪, ২০২২ ৭:২৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1670981072 photo


NEW DELHI: After taking his team to the World Cup final with a mesmerising performance in Qatar, captain Lionel Messi praised Argentina‘s intelligence on Wednesday.
The two-time champions swept past Croatia 3-0 in their semi-final match at Lusail Stadium, riding on Julian Alvarez two goals and Messi’s one from the penalty spot. It was a contrasting win for Argentina, after showing more guts than flair to beat the Netherlands on penalties in the quarter-finals.
“We’re an intelligent squad, we know how to read the game, we know how to suffer when necessary, when to press. Every detail counts in every match,” Messi said in a news conference after the semi-final win.

“We knew that sometimes they were not really tidy and would leave space behind. I am enjoying this a lot. I am feeling really good, strong enough to face every match,” Messi, who drew level with France’s Kylian Mbappe as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, said.
Messi made the most of available spaces to set up Alvarez for the third goal after a superb run to the byline that capped a remarkable performance.
“In the previous match (against the Netherlands), extra time wasn’t easy. Today we were tired, but we pulled ourselves up to earn this victory. We played very well, we prepared to play this way because we knew we wouldn’t have the ball and would need to run in this match. So we prepared for this match in a very good way. As we always do,” added Messi.

1/11

Messi and Alvarez fire Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final

Show Captions

Argentina are looking for their third World Cup title, and first since 1986, with a rejuvenated Messi spearheading their pursuit.
“Personally I’m very happy, I’m enjoying it a lot and I’m happy that I’m able to help my squad make things happen. The first match was a hard blow. For us to start this way was hard, we didn’t think we would lose against Saudi Arabia, it was a test but we proved how strong we are,” said Messi, whose side started their campaign with a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
“It was very difficult because every match was a final for us. We were aware that if we didn’t win it would be more complicated,” Messi said.
Argentina will face either France or Morocco in the final on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Rezaul Karim Chowdhury 13.1
নতুন প্রজন্মকে জেগে ওঠার ডাক দিয়ে বিজয় শিখা প্রজ্বলন
বাংলাদেশ
1670981072 photo
‘We’re an intelligent squad, we know how to read the game’: Messi praises Argentina’s intelligence after Croatia win | Football News
খেলাধুলা
skin care
শীতেও ডায়েটে রাখুন টক দই, ত্বক ভাল রাখতে ম্যাজিকের মত কাজ করে এই উপাদান
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
bigg boss 16 1
Sajid Khan, Tina Dutta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare Nominated
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - লাইফ স্টাইল

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - লাইফ স্টাইল

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
jacqueline rrr

Conman Sukesh Claims He Was Dating Jacqueline Fernandez; RRR Release Postponed Again

 IMG 20221203 WA0005

জবির নৃবিজ্ঞান বিভাগ ছাত্রলীগের সভাপতি পদে মনোনীত হলেন শুভ

 wm SUST Students Movement News Photo 18 01 2022

শাবিপ্রবি উপাচার্য স্বেচ্ছায় পদত্যাগ না করলে আমরণ অনশন

 wm islami andolon 1

‘সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচন দেশকে ভয়াবহ পরিস্থিতি থেকে রক্ষা করতে পারে’

 abhishek banerjee

Blocked 3 Times by BJP Govt Last Month, Abhishek Banerjee Announces TMC Rally in Tripura on Oct 31

 received 611228523289720

মেহেরপুরে তোফাজ্জল হত্যার অভিযোগে প্রতিবেশী জামাই লিটন আটক।

 IMG 20210628 WA0000

চট্টগ্রামে গাছকাটাকে কেন্দ্র করে ছুরিকাঘাতে এক বৃদ্ধ নিহত

 kartik aaryan 1 1 1

‘Need to Find Balance as Don’t Want Hike to Seem Unreal’

 wm thailand canabis legalization

থাইল্যান্ডে বৈধতা পেল গাঁজার ব্যবসা

 images 62

আলমারি পরিষ্কার করার সব থেকে বড় উপায় লক্ষ্য করা গিয়েছে ৷ The super hit tips of Almirah cleaning. – News18 Bangla