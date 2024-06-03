সোমবার , ৩ জুন ২০২৪ | ২০শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

West Indies pushed to limit by plucky PNG in their T20 World Cup opener | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৩, ২০২৪ ১:৩১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1717356677 photo



msid 110645434,imgsize 97218

NEW DELHI: Co-hosts West Indies faced a tough challenge from a spirited Papua New Guinea side before securing a hard-fought five-wicket victory in their T20 World Cup opener in Georgetown on Sunday.
Despite losing their first four wickets for just 50 runs, PNG managed to post a respectable total of 136 for eight, thanks to a gritty half-century from left-hander Sese Bau (50 off 43).
The two-time champions, boasting a power-packed lineup, were expected to chase down the modest target with ease. However, PNG’s spinners and medium pacers made the hosts work hard for their win on a slow surface.
Roston Chase (42* off 27) and Andre Russell (15* off 9) provided a crucial rearguard action to guide the West Indies home in 19 overs.

The West Indies’ innings was briefly interrupted by a 20-minute rain delay, but no overs were lost.
As It Happened
The passing shower arrived with the home team at 8 for one in the second over and they could have been two down at the same score had right-arm pacer Alei Nao won an lbw review against the dangerous Nicholas Pooran.

Earlier, PNG’s innings was in disarray at 50 for four before Bau shared a vital 44-run partnership with Charles Amini (12) to steady the ship.
The West Indies, anticipating turn, selected three spinners and opted to field after winning the toss.
The spinners found assistance from the pitch as early as the first over, bowled by Akeal Hosein.
However, it was pacer Romario Shepherd who picked the first wicket by having Tony Ura caught behind in the second over of the game. The ball seamed away, inducing a thick edge from the batter.
Hosein got rid of number three Lega Siaka with an arm ball before Alzarri Joseph sent back Vala (21 off 22 balls). Vala came up with a couple of crisp hits in the cover region before being caught brilliantly by Roston Chase at backward point.
Vala’s six over extra cover off spinner Chase in the previous over was one of the highlights of PNG’s innings.
Bau then ensured that the odd boundary kept coming as PNG tried to consolidate their innings.
Bau, a leftie like Vala, smashed left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie for a six and couple of fours to give the innings much needed momentum.
After his departure, the associate nation did rather well to get close to the 140-run mark.
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG Yaba Arrest 02 06 2024
ইয়াবা কেনার টাকা না পেয়ে মাকে খুন
বাংলাদেশ
1717356677 photo
West Indies pushed to limit by plucky PNG in their T20 World Cup opener | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
kiran rao advertising 2024 06 6c54e97836f30b36930e9a7ca591f5e2
Kiran Rao Reveals Advertising Helped Her Afford Living in Mumbai: ‘Was Worried About Paying Rent’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm crownprince1
কুয়েতের নতুন ক্রাউন প্রিন্স শেখ সাবাহ আল-খালিদ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Moazzem Hossain Alal

‘একটা কিডনি নাই বিএনপি নেতা আলালের’

 1653801713 photo

No bio-bubbles from India-South Africa series, says Jay Shah | Cricket News

 image 2024 03 19t123637.496 2024 03 a5ef1e72ca98105943202923fb6e1552

Meet Swatantra Veer Savarkar Actor Santosh Ojha, Who Left Indian Navy To Pursue Acting

 Walton Logo

নগদ লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে ওয়ালটন – Corporate Sangbad

 wm chattogram custom

যন্ত্রাংশের ঘোষণা দিয়ে আনা বিদেশি মদের চালান আটক

 wm obaidulkader25

মার্কিন ভিসা পলিসি দেখে বিএনপির ঘুম হারাম: ওবায়দুল কাদের

 0079281b d304 4c04 b584 8dfb5f45c9f8.jfif

ইপসা’র উদ্যোগে বিশ্ব মানব পাচার প্রতিরোধ দিবস ২০২৩ উদযাপন

 High court

রাষ্ট্রপক্ষ-দুদক ও সুইস রাষ্ট্রদূতের বক্তব্য সাংঘর্ষিক : হাইকোর্ট – Corporate Sangbad

 Pappa Gazi Election Campaign 20 12 2023

‘প্রতিশ্রুতি বাস্তবে রূপ দিয়েছেন গোলাম দস্তগীর গাজী’

 1678921311 photo

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Highlights: RCB end losing streak in WPL with win over UP Warriorz | Cricket News