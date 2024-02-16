WFI President Sanjay Singh Assures Wrestlers’ Inclusion in Olympic Qualifiers Trials | More sports News







NEW DELHI: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh has extended reassurances to the protesting wrestlers , asserting their inclusion in the upcoming Olympic Qualifiers trials to be held in Maharashtra.

The commitment from Singh arrives following the lifting of the provisional suspension on WFI by the World governing body UWW , with a stipulation against any form of discrimination.

“The state has good infrastructure. I will ask Bajrang, Vinesh, and Sakshi to forget everything and start preparing for trials and win medals for the country,” Singh assured, highlighting the importance of their participation in the trials.

The trio, prominent figures in Indian wrestling , led a demonstration against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh , alleging misconduct. Concerns were also raised regarding Singh’s allegiance to Brij Bhushan and its potential impact on women wrestlers.

“We have started planning to take Indian wrestling forward. We will soon organize trials for the Olympic Qualifying events in Maharashtra,” Singh emphasized, showcasing WFI’s proactive approach towards addressing the concerns raised by the wrestlers.

While India has secured an Olympic quota in the women’s 53kg category through Antim Panghal, opportunities remain across multiple weight categories in men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women’s wrestling. The Asian Qualifying event in Bishkek and the World Qualifier in Istanbul offer the final chances for qualification.

“I will send all three wrestlers emails, WhatsApp messages, and, if need be, I will call them. They will not face any discrimination,” Singh reiterated, underscoring his personal commitment to ensuring the fair treatment of the protesting wrestlers.

Moreover, Singh hinted at potential changes in the venue for the national camps, with Maharashtra emerging as a prospective location. Discussions with the government regarding infrastructure and logistics are underway, signaling a potential shift from the current centers in Sonepat and Lucknow.

