শুক্রবার , ১৬ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৩রা ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

WFI President Sanjay Singh Assures Wrestlers’ Inclusion in Olympic Qualifiers Trials | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৬, ২০২৪ ৭:০২ অপরাহ্ণ
1708088570 photo



msid 107756588,imgsize 17922

NEW DELHI: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh has extended reassurances to the protesting wrestlers, asserting their inclusion in the upcoming Olympic Qualifiers trials to be held in Maharashtra.
The commitment from Singh arrives following the lifting of the provisional suspension on WFI by the World governing body UWW, with a stipulation against any form of discrimination.
“The state has good infrastructure. I will ask Bajrang, Vinesh, and Sakshi to forget everything and start preparing for trials and win medals for the country,” Singh assured, highlighting the importance of their participation in the trials.
The trio, prominent figures in Indian wrestling, led a demonstration against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, alleging misconduct. Concerns were also raised regarding Singh’s allegiance to Brij Bhushan and its potential impact on women wrestlers.
“We have started planning to take Indian wrestling forward. We will soon organize trials for the Olympic Qualifying events in Maharashtra,” Singh emphasized, showcasing WFI’s proactive approach towards addressing the concerns raised by the wrestlers.
While India has secured an Olympic quota in the women’s 53kg category through Antim Panghal, opportunities remain across multiple weight categories in men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women’s wrestling. The Asian Qualifying event in Bishkek and the World Qualifier in Istanbul offer the final chances for qualification.
“I will send all three wrestlers emails, WhatsApp messages, and, if need be, I will call them. They will not face any discrimination,” Singh reiterated, underscoring his personal commitment to ensuring the fair treatment of the protesting wrestlers.
Moreover, Singh hinted at potential changes in the venue for the national camps, with Maharashtra emerging as a prospective location. Discussions with the government regarding infrastructure and logistics are underway, signaling a potential shift from the current centers in Sonepat and Lucknow.
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

mixcollage 07 feb 2024 11 27 am 558 2024 02 37f9e865c51d2b8dabf54aeb3da9a50a
‘Will See’: CJI to Consider Urgent Listing of Sharad Pawar’s Plea Against EC Decision on Real NCP
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
স্বজনের জানাজায় যেতে পারলেন না, সড়কেই ঝরল প্রাণ
স্বজনের জানাজায় যেতে পারলেন না, সড়কেই ঝরল প্রাণ
বাংলাদেশ
1708088570 photo
WFI President Sanjay Singh Assures Wrestlers’ Inclusion in Olympic Qualifiers Trials | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2024 02 16t182628.175 2024 02 9b7eadafddb104813c400402a8083b19
Alia Bhatt Calls Poacher ‘One Of The Best Shows’: ‘So Grateful To Be…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
7 10

ইউনিয়ন ব্যাংকের এজিএম সম্পন্ন, ৫% লভ্যাংশ অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad

 New Project 24 1

Buddhabed Dasgupta: স্বপ্নের দিন সন্ধানী কালপুরুষের প্রয়াণে শোকস্তব্ধ তারকারা

 received 163715542407651

মাদকমুক্ত সমাজ গঠনে ধর্মীয় অনুশাসন গুরুত্বপূর্ণ : নাজিমউদ্দিন আল আজাদ

 shilpa shetty

Shilpa Shetty Comes Out of Her Comfort Zone, Performs Tribal Squats

 Untitled top10

দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে জেএমআই হসপিটাল, পতনে পূবালী ব্যাংক – Corporate Sangbad

 12 2

Android 12: অ্যান্ড্রয়েড ১২-র নতুন ভার্সন-এ নতুন ফিচার কী কী জুড়ল, জেনে নিন

 wm Sirajganj 3

আ.লীগে আজিজ-মনসুরের পাল্লা ভারি, বিএনপির মান্নান-শিশির এগিয়ে

 Olid 1

ইউটিউব দেখে ‘ই-বেবি’ জন্ম দিল জননী, কোন অগ্রযাত্রার দিকে যাচ্ছি আমরা?

 1628347393 studio project 31

This Is How You Can Talk About Break Up Without Hurting Your Partner

 wm DU 15 August 2022

ঢাবিতে ‘মহাকালের খেরো খাতায় বঙ্গবন্ধু’