রবিবার , ১৩ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ২৮শে আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
What India must do to qualify for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals

অক্টোবর ১৩, ২০২৪ ৮:২৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: After New Zealand’s victory against Sri Lanka, which they achieved with 15 balls remaining, the qualification scenario for the semi-finals in Group A has become clearer.
Group A has only two matches left to be played.
On Sunday, India will face Australia, while New Zealand will take on Pakistan the following day.
Currently, New Zealand’s net run rate (NRR) is 0.282, which is considerably lower than India’s NRR of 0.576.

However, India have a more challenging task ahead as they will be playing against the defending champions, who have won their last ten matches in a row.
The outcome of the remaining matches in Group A could unfold in the following ways:
If both India and New Zealand emerge victorious, they will be tied with Australia on six points. The two teams with the highest NRR will advance to the next round.
If both India and New Zealand suffer defeats, Pakistan will also come into the picture. The team with the best NRR among India, New Zealand, and Pakistan will join Australia in the semi-finals.
If either India or New Zealand loses their final match, the other team will progress to the semi-finals with six points, alongside Australia.





