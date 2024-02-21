What’s the meaning of ‘Akaay’, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s second child | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India batting icon Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma on Tuesday joyfully shared the news of their son’s arrival , introducing him as ‘ Akaay ‘. Virat, who had withdrawn from the five-match Test series against England due to personal reasons, took to social media to share the heartwarming announcement.“With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika ‘s little brother into this world!,” Virat wrote.

“We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka,” Virat further wrote.

What’s the meaning of this unique name ‘Akaay’?

Akaay, meaning ‘body-less’ or ‘Nirakaar’ in Sanskrit, has diverse cultural interpretations including a shining moon in Turkish.

In Sanskrit language, the name Akaay means ‘immortal’ or something that doesn’t decay.

Anushka and Virat, who are fondly called as ‘Virushka’ by the fans, got married in December 2017 in Italy. In 2021, Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter who they named Vamika.