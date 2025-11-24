সোমবার, ২৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:২৮ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

When Dharmendra met ‘mera pyaara beta’ Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News

  সোমবার, ২৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
When Dharmendra met ‘mera pyaara beta’ Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News


Dharmendra and Sachin Tendulkar

Bollywood legend Dharmendra passed away at age 89 in Mumbai at his residence after a prolonged illness, with his last rites scheduled for later today.The acclaimed actor, known for his contribution to Indian cinema, was also an ardent cricket enthusiast.

Dharmendra Dies At 89; Bachchans, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Pay Final Respects

In 2021, he had a chance encounter with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar during a flight.This meeting brought together two distinguished personalities from the realms of cricket and Bollywood. Dharmendra shared his experience on social media, expressing admiration for Sachin’s graceful demeanour. “Desh ke gauravshaali Sachin se aaj achanak hawai jahaz mein mulaqat ho gai ….Sachin jab jab mila mujhe hamesha mera pyaara beta ban ke mila….. Jeete raho, Love you Sachin,” wrote Dharmendra on X. Sachin Tendulkar responded on Instagram with a post that referenced former cricketer Virender Sehwag, adding, “Aaj sabse bade ‘Veeru’, Dharmendra Ji (@aapkadharam ke saath mulaqaat hui. ‘Veeru’on ki baat hi alag hai! Sabhi unke fan hai. Kya kehta hai, Viru (@virendersehwag)!”The reference to ‘Veeru’ holds special significance as it was Dharmendra’s iconic character in the movie Sholey, considered one of India’s finest films.Dharmendra leaves behind his wife Hema Malini, a renowned Bollywood actress. His children, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughter Esha Deol, are also prominent figures in the Indian film industry.Following the news of his death, numerous notable personalities from Bollywood were seen arriving at the family’s residence and the crematorium.





‘Immensely popular in Pakistan’: Rashid Latif pays tribute to India’s cinema legend Dharmendra | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Kuldeep Yadav holds up a mirror; sets new mark for most balls faced by an Indian in the series | Cricket News

Prithvi Shaw replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad as Maharashtra captain for SMAT 2025 league stage

‘Silence stings’: Karun Nair’s cryptic post sparks storm as India crumble in Guwahati Test | Cricket News

‘He can be very effective in ODIs’: Irfan Pathan makes bold call for India’s No. 4 in Shreyas Iyer’s absence | Cricket News

Double standards? Perth vs Eden Gardens: The pitch paradox explained | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
