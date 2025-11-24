When Dharmendra met ‘mera pyaara beta’ Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News

Dharmendra and Sachin Tendulkar

Bollywood legend Dharmendra passed away at age 89 in Mumbai at his residence after a prolonged illness, with his last rites scheduled for later today.The acclaimed actor, known for his contribution to Indian cinema, was also an ardent cricket enthusiast.

Dharmendra Dies At 89; Bachchans, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Pay Final Respects

In 2021, he had a chance encounter with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar during a flight.This meeting brought together two distinguished personalities from the realms of cricket and Bollywood. Dharmendra shared his experience on social media, expressing admiration for Sachin’s graceful demeanour. “Desh ke gauravshaali Sachin se aaj achanak hawai jahaz mein mulaqat ho gai ….Sachin jab jab mila mujhe hamesha mera pyaara beta ban ke mila….. Jeete raho, Love you Sachin,” wrote Dharmendra on X. Sachin Tendulkar responded on Instagram with a post that referenced former cricketer Virender Sehwag , adding, “Aaj sabse bade ‘Veeru’, Dharmendra Ji (@aapkadharam ke saath mulaqaat hui. ‘Veeru’on ki baat hi alag hai! Sabhi unke fan hai. Kya kehta hai, Viru (@virendersehwag)!”The reference to ‘Veeru’ holds special significance as it was Dharmendra’s iconic character in the movie Sholey, considered one of India’s finest films.Dharmendra leaves behind his wife Hema Malini , a renowned Bollywood actress. His children, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughter Esha Deol , are also prominent figures in the Indian film industry.Following the news of his death, numerous notable personalities from Bollywood were seen arriving at the family’s residence and the crematorium.