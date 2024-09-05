When Sachin Tendulkar mastered Shane Warne to set India on course of victory against Australia | Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar faces Shane Warne for the first time EVER in 1998

NEW DELHI: The duels between Sachin Tendulkar, one of the greatest batsmen in the world, and Shane Warne, one of the best spinners in the world, are iconic moments in cricket history.The rivalry between Tendulkar and Warne reached its peak in 1998, particularly during India’s home series against Australia. These encounters are legendary, showcasing Tendulkar’s dominance over Warne , one of the greatest spinners of all time.When the Aussies were about to tour India in 1998, the series was touted as Sachin vs Warne battle and it was clear that whoever wins the battle, will win the series for his country.Tendulkar had scored an unbeaten 148 in Warne’s debut Test in Sydney in 1992 but Warne had improved leaps and bounds till 1998 to become one of the best tweakers in the world having revived the art of leg-spin.In order to prepare for his duel with Warne, Tendulkar first went to Ravi Shastri, his close friend and former Mumbai and India teammate. Shastri had scored 206 in Warne’s debut Test and also went on to become the Aussie’s first Test wicket.Tendulkar asked Shastri how to play Warne when he bowls in the rough from round the wicket. Shastri said he handled Warne defensively but added that he as he is tall, he could get to the reach of the ball to counter the spin. Shastri told Tendulkar that he would have to find an aggressive option for this as he is much shorter in height.Tendulkar then went to the MRF Pace Academy in Chennai and alongwith him took former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan.Tendulkar practiced against Sivaramakrishnan by asking him to bowl in the rough around the leg stump in the bowlers’ footmarks. The meticulous practice lasted for four consecutive days as Tendulkar worked out a method to counter Warne.Cut to the first Test of the series that started on March 6, 1998 at the Chepauk. India captain Mohammad Azharuddin won the toss and chose to bat.India were 126/2 when Navjot Singh Sidhu was run out and Tendulkar walked out to join Rahul Dravid at the crease. And Australia captain Mark Taylor promptly brought Warne in the attack.Tendulkar hit a four to signal his aggressive intent but the genius of Warne got the better of the Indian legend as he had Tendulkar caught by Taylor at first slip. India were bowled out for 257 runs with Warne taking 4 wickets.Riding on Mark Waugh’s 66 and Ian Healy’s 90, the Aussies went on to score 328 in their first innings, to take a slender lead.With the momentum constantly shifting, the game was on the line, Tendulkar again walked in to join Dravid at the crease after the dismissal of Sidhu with India at 115/2 on Day 4.Tendulkar reached his fifty and was well set when Warne came round the wicket to bowl in the rough. Having learnt his lesson after the first innings failure, India’s champion batsman countered Australia’s champion bowler successfully by repeatedly hitting him against the turn to the mid-wicket fence.It’s one thing to prepare to prepare for a counter-attacking knock like that and another thing to actually have the courage to actually execute it with the game on the line, and in doing so successfully, Tendulkar clearly emerged the winner in the battle of the gladiators.Tendulkar went on to score an unbeaten 155 as India declared at 418/4. Chasing 348, Australia were bowled out for 168, and India went on to win by 179 runs.Tendulkar’s strategy was clear as he used his sharp footwork to either play Warne on the full or rock back and cut the ball, neutralizing the spin. His ability to pick Warne’s variations made him extremely effective against the leg-spinner.Tendulkar countered Warne’s spin with ruthless precision, attacking the leg-spinner with aggression. He often stepped out of the crease to meet Warne’s deliveries on the full, particularly targeting the rough outside leg stump.Tendulkar’s unbeaten 155 in the second innings, not only helped India secure a victory but also set the tone for the series, as Tendulkar’s footwork and mastery over Warne’s spin made headlines.The rough patches on Indian pitches provided additional turn, but Tendulkar adapted superbly. Warne later admitted that bowling to Tendulkar in that series was one of the most challenging experiences of his career.After the series, Warne famously admitted that he had nightmares about bowling to Tendulkar , particularly after the Chennai Test. Warne was one of the finest spinners of all time, but Tendulkar seemed to have a mental edge over him, especially on the subcontinent pitches where the ball turned sharply.