When will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play next for India? | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli finished India’s tour of Australia on a high note with a nine-wicket win in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, but questions remain over their future in the 50-over format. After Australia were restricted to 236 in 46.4 overs, pacer Harshit Rana starred with figures of 4/39, while Rohit led India’s chase with an unbeaten 121 off 125 balls.

He first shared a 69-run opening stand with Shubman Gill (24) before combining with Kohli for an unbroken 168-run partnership, with the latter contributing 74 not out off 81 deliveries. India reached 237/1 in 38.3 overs, securing a consolation win after losing the three-match series 2-1. With this likely marking their final tour Down Under, uncertainty surrounds whether the two veterans will continue in ODIs for India. There has been no confirmation about their availability for the 2027 ODI World Cup, but if they remain active, fans may not have to wait long to see them back in action. Rohit and Kohli will not feature in the upcoming T20 leg of the Australia tour starting October 29, having retired from both T20Is and Tests. The T20 series will be followed by a two-match Test series against South Africa, scheduled to conclude on November 26.

The real focus for fans will be when Rohit and Kohli return for India’s ODI series against South Africa at home. The three-match series will run from November 30 to December 6, with games in Ranchi, Raipur, and Vishakhapatnam. This will mark the first time since February 2025, when India last faced England, that the duo will play ODIs in India. Their performance in Sydney was a stunning display of their enduring class, leaving fans eager for their return on home soil in the upcoming ODI series.