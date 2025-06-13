Who did what on Day 1 of India’s intra-squad match? | Cricket News

Shubman Gill (BCCI Photo)

NEW DELHI: India’s much-anticipated intrasquad game in Beckenham got off to a steady start on Day 1, offering valuable match practice ahead of the five-Test series against England. The fixture, the team’s sole warm-up before the series, also marks the beginning of a new chapter in Indian cricket under the leadership of Shubman Gill.It was the batters who made the most of favourable conditions early on. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Captain Shubman Gill impressed with a composed half-century, displaying elegant stroke play and sharp footwork as he anchored the innings on Friday. Fellow senior batter KL Rahul also looked in fine touch, crafting a confident fifty that underlined his importance in India’s middle order. Together, the duo laid down a marker for India’s batting plans going into the England series.Among the bowlers, Shardul Thakur stood out. The all-rounder used the conditions well, extracting movement off the pitch and troubling the batters with subtle variations. His efforts were rewarded with key wickets, helping to keep the scoring in check and offering selectors a timely reminder of his utility in English conditions.The match, however, was played in a sombre atmosphere. Before play began, players and staff observed a minute’s silence to honour the victims of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Black armbands were worn as a mark of respect and solidarity with the grieving families. The BCCI shared images of the gesture, highlighting the team’s tribute to those affected by the disaster.Head coach Gautam Gambhir was notably absent, having returned home to be with his mother after she suffered a heart attack earlier this week, as reported by TimesofIndia.com. His absence was keenly felt, but the squad remained focused on preparations as they look ahead to a tough English summer. The intrasquad clash continues to provide a key platform for players to stake their claims ahead of the first Test.