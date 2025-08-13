Who is Saaniya Chandok, Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancee after private engagement | Off the field News

Saaniya Chandok got engaged to Arjun Tendulkar in a private ceremony that was attended by families. (Image: X)

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has reportedly gotten engaged to Saaniya Chandok, the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family members.Who is Saaniya Chandok?Saaniya Chandok comes from a notable business background, with her grandfather heading the Graviss Group, which owns popular ice cream brands The Brooklyn Creamery and Baskin Robbins. She currently serves as a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in Mumbai, according to Ministry of Corporate Affairs records.The Ghai family, known for their presence in the hospitality and food sector, manage ventures including the InterContinental hotel. Their company, Graviss Food Solutions Private Limited, reported a revenue of ₹624 crore for FY23-24, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 20% over the past year.Following in his father’s footsteps in cricket, Arjun Tendulkar has established his own path in the sport as a left-handed pace bowler. He currently represents Goa in domestic cricket and has played for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.Arjun’s cricket journey began with Mumbai in the 2020/21 season, where he made his T20 debut against Haryana. Before this, he played for Mumbai at the junior level and was part of the India U19 squad. He later transferred to Goa in the 2022/23 season, where he made his First-Class and List A debuts.His cricket statistics show considerable achievement in red-ball cricket, with 532 runs scored across 17 matches, including one century and two fifties. As a bowler, he has claimed 37 wickets, with one five-wicket haul and two four-wicket hauls to his name.In List A cricket, representing Goa, Arjun has participated in 17 matches, scoring 76 runs in nine innings. His IPL career with Mumbai Indians includes five matches, during which he bowled 73 deliveries.The engagement ceremony was reportedly kept private, reports India Today, with only immediate family members and close friends in attendance.