‘Why link cricket with political relations?’ Misbah-ul-Haq feels Pakistan must visit India for World Cup | Cricket News

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has voiced his support for Pakistan team to participate in the ODI World Cup in India. He emphasized that not sending the team to the prestigious tournament would mean depriving fans of the chance to witness the thrilling clash between the arch-rivals on the grandest stage.“When there can be contacts between the two countries in other sports, why not in cricket.Why link cricket with political relations? It is unfair to deprive people of a chance to see their teams play against each other,” said Misbah, the 49-year-old former Pakistan captain and coach, at a function on Friday.“It is great injustice to the fans who follow Pakistan and Indian cricket a lot,” added the batter, who has more than 11,000 international runs.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently informed the ICC and the BCCI that the participation of the national team in the upcoming World Cup, scheduled for October-November this year, is dependent upon government clearance, given the strained relations between the two countries.Due to geopolitical tensions, India has declined to play its Asia Cup matches in Pakistan. After months of speculation surrounding the continental tournament, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced a hybrid model, with four matches to be held in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka as a neutral venue, from August 31 to September 17.Zaka Ashraf, the acting chairman of the PCB, is advocating for Pakistan’s World Cup matches against India to be played at neutral venues.Misbah expressed his belief that it is high time for Pakistan to travel to India for matches and for the Indian team to reciprocate by coming to Pakistan.

“Certainly Pakistan should be playing in the World Cup even in India,” he added. “The many times I have played in India, we have enjoyed the pressure and crowds there. Because it gives you motivation and conditions in India suit us. Our team has the capability to do well in Indian conditions.”

Misbah said the players’s sole focus should be doing well at he World Cup.

“What is happening outside their sphere, they should not think about it. The key to doing well in the World Cup in India is to get the playing XIs right at particular venues and against particular opposition.”

Shahid Afridi echoed Mishab’s views.

“The biggest challenge for me or for any professional cricketer is dealing with the pressures which come with playing in India and trying to do well there in front of Indian crowds,” said Afridi.

“Overall we have enjoyed playing in India because the satisfaction and recognition you get if you can do well and perform in India is a worthy reward for any player,” he added.

(AI image)

The flamboyant former all-rounder also said that Pakistan had got good venues for their World Cup matches in India and planning properly would suit them.

“We have a very good side and some outstanding talent and I don’t see any reason why we can’t go to India and do well there even if we play at Ahmedabad,” he added.

