Why Rohit Sharma took Yashasvi Jaiswal’s bat before Australia clash at Adelaide – WATCH | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২২ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
Why Rohit Sharma took Yashasvi Jaiswal’s bat before Australia clash at Adelaide – WATCH | Cricket News


The first ODI in Perth was a disappointing return for Rohit Sharma, as he managed just eight runs off 14 balls, hitting only a single boundary. (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: While his long-time teammate Virat Kohli will be looking to continue his stellar form at a familiar Adelaide Oval during the second ODI against Australia on Thursday, former skipper Rohit Sharma faces a very different challenge — breaking his run-drought at the venue.The first ODI in Perth was a disappointing return for Rohit, as he managed just eight runs off 14 balls, hitting only a single boundary. Fans, and perhaps Rohit himself, expected fireworks during the powerplay, with the ‘Hitman’ dispatching bowlers to the ropes. Instead, he looked like a player trying to catch up after months away from international cricket.With openers like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, and Prabhsimran Singh vying for spots with strong List-A performances, Rohit will need to make the most of these two ODIs in Australia, as well as the three remaining ODIs at home against South Africa this year.Historically, Rohit has shone under pressure, and he will be looking to channel that form to keep his 2027 Cricket World Cup aspirations alive. A video circulating on social media shows Rohit taking Jaiswal’s bat and doing shadow practice. Watch the video hereDespite his overall success against Australia, Adelaide Oval has not been kind to Rohit. In 12 ODIs across 15 innings, he has scored only 287 runs at an average of 19.13, with a top score of 43. In six ODIs specifically at the venue, he has 131 runs at an average of 21.83.During his last appearance at Adelaide Oval in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025, Rohit struggled, scoring three and six in the pink-ball Test, dismissed by Scott Boland and Pat Cummins. This time, however, Rohit arrives fitter and in a format where he has historically excelled, hoping to rewrite his Adelaide narrative.





CONFIRMED! Video footage proves Pakistan’s role in killing three Afghanistan cricketers – WATCH | Cricket News

No handshake with Pakistan! India captain declines pre-game gesture at Asian Youth Games – Watch | More sports News

Women’s World Cup 2025: Rain fails to save Pakistan as South Africa seal dominant 150-run victory | Cricket News

First round exit! India’s Lakshya Sen bows out after French Open Super 750 badminton tournament defeat | Badminton News

2nd ODI: After 50 overs of spin bowling and thrilling super over, West Indies beat Bangladesh to level series | Cricket News

Historic! 10-year-old Indian-origin British chess prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan beats ex-World Champion GM Mariya Muzychuk | Chess News

