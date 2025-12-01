‘Why talk about Virat Kohli’s future?’: Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak shuts down noise, hints at India’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans | Cricket News

সোমবার, ০১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:১১ অপরাহ্ন
  আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
NEW DELHI: India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak issued a firm and pointed rebuttal to growing speculation around Virat Kohli’s long-term ODI future, insisting that the conversation “should not exist” given the superstar’s fitness, form and continued dominance in 50-over cricket.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!In the build-up to the South Africa ODI series, questions resurfaced about whether Kohli and Rohit Sharma — both now single-format players — fit into India’s plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. But Kotak made it clear that neither the team nor the management is entertaining such discussions.

“I really don’t know why we need to look at all this,” Kotak said after India’s thrilling 17-run win in Ranchi on Sunday. “He’s batting so well. Why do we need to talk about his future? The way he’s performing, the way his fitness is — there are no questions about anything.”Kohli’s 52nd ODI hundred, a commanding 135 off 120 balls, again showcased his unmatched ability to absorb responsibility, control tempo and anchor an innings. For Kotak, it was yet another reminder of why the 37-year-old remains central to India’s ODI blueprint.

“He’s just brilliant, man. As long as he keeps batting like this, there is no point talking about anything else,” Kotak said. He added that neither players nor staff are thinking about the 2027 World Cup right now: “I feel these things shouldn’t happen. They (Ro-Ko) are brilliant, they are performing, and they are contributing to the team. We’re not talking about 2027 at all.”Kotak also dismissed concerns over Kohli’s minor back stiffness, saying: “As much as I know, he’s fine.”He emphasised the immense value of having both Rohit and Kohli back in the XI following the Test series defeat. “They are such experienced players. The way they bat, the partnerships they build — it makes a huge difference. They share their experience with younger players, and that itself is a big advantage.”

Reflecting on the match, Kotak highlighted the heavy dew that aided South Africa’s chase, praising young pacer Harshit Rana for his early breakthroughs. “A lot of credit to Harshit… he made the most of the swing. Otherwise, with so much dew, chasing would have been very easy.”India lead the series 1-0, but the bigger takeaway was Kotak’s message — Kohli’s ODI future isn’t up for debate.





