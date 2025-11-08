Why Tilak Varma is not playing the crucial 5th T20I against Australia – Explained | Cricket News

Tilak Varma has been rested for the 5th T20I at The Gabba (Images via Getty, X/@KKRiders)

India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that Tilak Varma has been rested for the fifth and final T20I against Australia in Brisbane, with Rinku Singh returning to the playing XI.The India skipper’s poor luck at the toss reflected once again, as the Aussies won the toss and opted to bowl first in this crucial match.

India cricketers look very happy after win over Australia | Visuals from ground

“Until you’re winning the game and losing the toss, it’s fine. Want to go out and express ourselves. Always good to understand what the team’s goal is,” Suryakumar said at the toss.“All batters realised it wasn’t a 200 wicket. All boxes ticked in the last game, just want to continue the same. Always good to win bilaterals. At the same time, what combination you want is more important. Other than openers, this is one format where everyone has to be flexible with batting positions. One change — Tilak is resting, Rinku comes in,” he added.The skipper’s comments clarified the team’s rotational approach ahead of the T20 World Cup, with Rinku handed his first appearance of the series after sitting out the previous four games.Tilak, who managed scores of 0, 29 and 5 in his last three innings, has been given a breather following an extended run in the middle order. India’s management has been using the series to test batting combinations and assess players in different roles.At the toss, Australian captain Mitchell Marsh opted to bowl under overcast skies at the Gabba, with forecasts of thunderstorms looming large once again.

Poll Do you agree with the decision to rest Tilak Varma for the final T20I?

Australia fielded an unchanged XI, keeping faith in their existing lineup to salvage a series draw.For Rinku, this match marks the perfect opportunity to re-establish himself in India’s T20I plans ahead of next year’s World Cup. So far, the batter has only been given fielding duties after coming on when his team bowls.India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit BumrahAustralia XI: Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa