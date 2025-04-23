Wild 10 seconds in IPL! Umpire confused, Ishan Kishan walks, Snickometer says NOT OUT | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Drama galore unfolded during the IPL 2025 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad — and it all happened in a single delivery. The moment came in the third over of the match, when Ishan Kishan appeared to get a faint tickle down the leg side off Deepak Chahar ’s delivery.

The on-field umpire initially signaled it as a wide.

However, in a rare act of sportsmanship, Kishan didn’t wait for the official decision. Acknowledging what he believed to be an edge, he walked off on his own — a gesture that took everyone by surprise.

Adding another twist, when Mumbai Indians players made a polite appeal for a catch, the umpire went on to raise his finger and officially gave Kishan out.

But the drama didn’t end there.

Replays showed no spike on the Snicko meter, casting doubt on whether there was any contact between bat and ball at all.

Regardless, Kishan was dismissed for just 1 run, and Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered an early blow — in the most theatrical fashion possible.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians have brought in Vignesh Puthur in place of Ashwani Kumar, while home team skipper Pat Cummins too made one change to his playing XI by bringing in Jaydev Unadkat in place of Mohammed Shami, who is among their impact substitutes.

Players of both the teams will wear black armbands to pay respect to the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

“I would like to firstly pass my condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack. We as a team and a franchise condemn any such attacks,” said Pandya.

“It has been heartbreaking for us as well, our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” said SRH skipper Cummins.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga.

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur.