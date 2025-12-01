Will he return to Tests? Virat Kohli shuts down rumours after 52nd ODI ton: ‘I’m just playing one form of the game’ | Cricket News

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first ODI vs South Africa in Ranchi. (AP Photo)

Virat Kohli’s majestic 135 in Ranchi — an innings that sealed a 17-run win for India in the first ODI against South Africa — set off more than just fireworks at the JSCA Stadium. It reignited a national debate: Will the most successful Test captain in India’s history reconsider his retirement from the longest format?Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!As Kohli accepted the Player of the Match award on Sunday, social media was flooded with chatter claiming the BCCI had urged him to rethink his sudden exit from Tests earlier this year. Even former England star Kevin Pietersen joined the fray, posting on X: “If it’s half true that both Virat and Rohit are considering playing Test cricket again, then it needs to be taken very, very seriously… if the biggest stars in the game want to play it again, they must play!”

Why Indian cricket needs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli… more than ever

But the man at the centre of the storm settled the matter himself — calmly, firmly and without ambiguity.During the post-match presentation, commentator Harsha Bhogle slipped in the question everyone wanted answered: Was Kohli now committed to playing only one format?Kohli’s reply was blunt and decisive: “Yes, that’s how it’s always going to be. I’m just playing one form of the game.”

With that, rumours of a Test comeback were put to rest. The 37-year-old, who retired earlier this year after 123 Tests, 30 centuries and 9,230 runs — falling agonisingly short of the 10,000-run milestone — isn’t reversing his call.Yet, his performance in Ranchi offered as powerful a reminder as any of what Indian cricket has lost in the Test arena. Returning after a month-long break, Kohli smashed his 52nd ODI century and 83rd international ton with trademark fluency. And as always, his philosophy remained rooted not in hours of nets but in mental sharpness.“I have never been a believer of a lot of preparation. All my cricket has been mental,” he said. “If you’re in touch with the game… if you bat for an hour or two in the nets, you know you’re good.”Kohli revealed he arrived in Ranchi early to “get hold of the conditions,” adding, “I visualise the game a lot… I am 37, so I also need to take care of my body.”Ultimately, for Kohli, joy remains the compass: “It was about being in a space of enjoyment… when you get a start, then the experience kicks in.”