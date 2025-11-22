‘Will stand the test of time’: R Ashwin on India A’s dramatic Super Over exit after Jitesh Sharma’s gamble backfires | Cricket News

R Ashwin, Jitesh Sharma & Vaibhav Suryavanshi (X)

India A’s journey in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 came to a dramatic and heartbreaking end in Doha, where their semi-final clash against Bangladesh A turned into an instant classic. The match stretched all the way to a Super Over, only for Jitesh Sharma’s side to bow out without scoring a single run in the tie-breaker. Bangladesh A sealed their place in the final after Suyash Sharma bowled a wide delivery, completing a stunning finish to a contest that saw emotions and momentum swing throughout the night. The result left young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi visibly devastated, with many questioning the team management’s tactical calls, especially the move to leave the in-form batter out of the Super Over.

R Ashwin post

The thriller even caught the attention of Ravichandran Ashwin, who urged fans not to miss the replay. “In case you have missed out on the India A v Ban A game from yesterday evening, please don’t miss out. It will stand the test of time,” Ashwin wrote on X. Before the Super Over drama unfolded, India A had nearly pulled off a spectacular chase of 195. Suryavanshi was the spark once again, blasting India to 50 runs in just 19 balls. His dismissal, however, shifted the balance of the match, and despite needing four off the final delivery, India could only manage three runs, pushing the match into a Super Over. After the defeat, Jitesh Sharma addressed the criticism head-on. The captain clarified that it was his personal call to choose himself, Ashutosh Sharma, and Ramandeep Singh for the Super Over, explaining that he backed their experience in high-pressure, death-overs situations. Suryavanshi’s performances through the tournament were nothing short of electric. The teenager signed off with 239 runs in four matches, including a breathtaking 144 off 42 balls against the UAE, underlining why fans were left stunned at his absence in the Super Over.