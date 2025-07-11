Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner outclasses Novak Djokovic; sets up summit clash with Carlos Alcaraz | Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner (Images via Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will face off in a blockbuster Wimbledon final on Sunday after both pulled off thrilling wins in their respective semi-finals in dominant fashion. Defending champion Alcaraz reached his third consecutive final at the All England Club with a hard-fought 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) win over American fifth seed Taylor Fritz. The 22-year-old needed two hours and 49 minutes in sweltering conditions on Centre Court to subdue the big-serving American. With Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio watching from the stands and play briefly halted due to fans feeling unwell in the 32°C heat, Alcaraz kept his composure to deliver sublime returns and impeccable serving.“It was a really difficult match, as always when I play against Taylor. Even tougher with the conditions. It was really hot today,” Alcaraz said. “I dealt with the nerves. Playing here in a semi-final is not easy. I’m really proud with the way I stayed calm and thought clearly. I’m pleased about my level,” said the Spaniard, as quoted by AFP.

Alcaraz, the world number two, has now won 24 consecutive matches and is unbeaten in his last 20 matches at Wimbledon. He will face world number one Sinner, who dismantled seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets.Sinner delivered a stunning 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory over the 38-year-old Serb to reach his first Wimbledon final and fourth straight Grand Slam final. The Italian dominated from the start and kept control throughout. Sinner will be eager to avenge last month’s French Open loss to Alcaraz, where he blew three championship points in a dramatic final. The duo have now split the last six major titles between them, confirming their grip on men’s tennis.The defeat marked the Serbian’s first Wimbledon semi-final defeat since 2017. Chants of “Nole” filled Centre Court, but Djokovic couldn’t find his rhythm. Sinner, wearing an elbow sleeve due to a previous injury, never let up.

Alcaraz leads their head-to-head 8-4, but Sinner will take confidence from having beaten the Spaniard at Wimbledon in 2022. Sunday’s final now promises a clash between the sport’s two brightest stars, both in search of another major title.