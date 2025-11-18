মঙ্গলবার, ১৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:০৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘Win the first Test, win the Ashes’: Veteran spinner’s formula for England’s success Down Under | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
'Win the first Test, win the Ashes': Veteran spinner's formula for England's success Down Under | Cricket News


The Ashes series opens with the first Test in Perth on Friday. (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Former England spinner Monty Panesar backed his countrymen to reclaim the Ashes Down Under for the first time in 15 years, saying that Ben Stokes and Co. will win the series if they clinch the first Test in Perth.Panesar, who took part in England’s away Ashes campaigns in 2006–07 and 2013–14, believes the current squad is better equipped to perform much better than those earlier touring sides that were whitewashed 5–0 in Australia.Although Australia haven’t lost a home Test to England since 2011, Panesar believes the visitors have an edge this time given the hosts’ mounting injury concerns.“You look at Australia and there’s no Pat Cummins and no Josh Hazlewood. They’ve got an opener, which is a David Warner replacement, but we don’t know how he’s going to go about it.“Usman Khawaja in the last couple of years, his record has not been great, let’s be honest. So, I just think England are on edge here, if England win the first Test match (they can win the series),” Panesar said on SENWA Breakfast.While Australia boast Nathan Lyon, who has 562 Test wickets, Panesar believes 22-year-old English spinner Shoaib Bashir has the potential to outperform the veteran on his own turf, despite Bashir having only 68 Test wickets at an average of 39.“I think they (England) will win at Brisbane, Adelaide will probably be Australia, Melbourne, I think maybe Australia again. If it’s two-all going into Sydney, it will be the battle of the spinners. And who knows, it could be just Shoaib Bashir coming into his own there, so I believe it’ll be 3-2 or 3-1, England,” he added.The first Test between Australia and England begins in Perth on Friday.





Ashes: Why is Pat Cummins not playing the first Test in Perth? | Cricket News

‘Even Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli won’t survive here’: Harbhajan Singh tears into Eden pitch | Cricket News

After two players leave Pakistan, Sri Lanka summon Wanindu Hasaranga’s replacement for T20I tri-series | Cricket News

‘Frustrated… but silent’: Ramiz Raja reveals Babar Azam’s private ordeal as Pakistan star ends 807-day century drought | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Indian batters lost the game of patience, unlike Temba Bavuma | Cricket News

Decoding Gautam Gambhir’s Test report card | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
