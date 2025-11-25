With Ahmedabad set to be announced 2030 Commonwealth Games hosts, grand celebrations planned | More sports News

The Indian national flag is projected onto a balloon during the 2010 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi. (Reuters File Photo)

New Delhi: Only a formal announcement separates Ahmedabad from being named as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, edging out Abuja, Nigeria. The final approval for that effort will come on Wednesday (November 26) when the Commonwealth Sport’s General Assembly convenes in Glasgow to formalise Ahmedabad’s bid.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Representing India in Glasgow are Joint Secretary (Sports) Kunal K; Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha; IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer; Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi, among others. The official announcement is expected around 6:30 pm IST.

India’s history at the Commonwealth Games

Meanwhile in India, a celebratory event is planned at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, which is expected to be attended by Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, members of the IOA and athletes. When the official announcement is made in the UK, plenty of celebratory cheers and fireworks would go off in the capital – the venue of the last Commonwealth Games in India back in 2010.The bid to host the Commonwealth Games received a significant boost last month when the Executive Board proposed Ahmedabad as the host city for the 2030 Centenary Games.The 2030 Games will mark hundred years of the inaugural Commonwealth Games event held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930.As part of Ahmedabad’s bid, the Commonwealth Sport Evaluation Committee studied the city’s ability to deliver the Games based on parameters such as athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values. In the past few months, Ahmedabad has rapidly built sports infrastructure and hosted numerous events such as the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, the Asian Aquatics Championships and football’s AFC Under-17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Next year, the city in Gujarat will host the Asian Weightlifting Championship and the Asia Para-Archery Cup.

Glasgow will host the 20206 Commonwealth Games. It will then come to Ahmedabad in 2030. (ANI)

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium are set to be the prime venues for the Games. The Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium – housed inside the Sports Enclave – can host aquatic, football and indoor sport events. Meanwhile the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave, currently under construction, will stage sporting events and serve as the venue for the athletes’ village, which can house 3,000 people.The last time India hosted the Commonwealth Games was in New Delhi in 2010 which cost Rs 70,000 crore and became embroiled in a controversy over corruption and excessive spending. In contrast, the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow next year has a budget of £114 million (~ Rs 1300 crore) with the entire event to be staged within a 12kms radius. Subsequently, some sports, including wrestling, shooting, badminton, and hockey, have been cut from the program. Given India’s historical success in these sports, expect them to return when Ahmedabad hosts the 2030 Commonwealth Games.