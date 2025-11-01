শনিবার, ০১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:৩৩ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Women’s World Cup Final | ‘Come on, India, let’s do this’: Indian men’s cricketers’ messages fire up Harmanpreet Kaur’s team | Cricket News

  শনিবার, ১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Women’s World Cup Final | ‘Come on, India, let’s do this’: Indian men’s cricketers’ messages fire up Harmanpreet Kaur’s team | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Indian women’s cricket stands on the verge of a defining chapter in its history, echoing the spirit of the men’s iconic 1983 World Cup triumph. Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the team is preparing to take on a formidable South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup final on Sunday — a contest that could finally end India’s long wait for an ICC trophy and etch a golden chapter in the nation’s sporting legacy.The 13th edition of the tournament promises a new world champion, as India — competing in their third final — go head-to-head against first-time finalists South Africa. Both sides have been outstanding throughout the campaign, displaying grit, skill, and an unrelenting hunger for success. While India’s journey has been marked by consistency and collective strength, South Africa’s aggressive, fearless brand of cricket has captured global attention.

How Jay Shah pushed for women’s cricket, BCCI secretary Saikia explains

A win on Sunday could do more than just bring silverware — it could ignite a new era for women’s cricket in India. Such a triumph would inspire countless young girls to dream big, pick up the bat and ball, and follow in the footsteps of their heroes. Many believe the impact could even surpass the boost created by the launch of the Women’s Premier League three seasons ago.For Harmanpreet Kaur and her team, the match represents more than a shot at glory — it’s a chance to showcase how far women’s cricket has come and how much further it can go.As excitement builds across the country, India’s men’s cricketers have rallied behind the team with heartfelt messages of support.Rishabh Pant shared a heartfelt message: “All the best to the Indian women’s cricket team. I know you guys have been gone through a lot of ups and downs during the whole World Cup but you guys have come out with flying colours, all the time. It’s a chance to create a history and let’s win the World Cup at home. Let’s get the World Cup home. All India is watching you, cheering you.”Rajat Patidar wrote, “Come on, India. Let’s do this.”Watch the video here“You guys have been very inspiring and a great treat to watch every single time you guys out there,” said Devdutt Padikkal.“All the best Team India. Make India proud and create history,” added Sai Sudharsan.Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also joined in, writing: “So, what are you doing this Sunday? That’s the question on everyone’s mind — and all Indian fans are asking each other the same thing, with one answer: We’re supporting our girls! Team India will be playing the final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium. Once again, India has the chance to play in a World Cup final — and everyone will be cheering for them.





