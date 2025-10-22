Women’s World Cup: How India can qualify for the semifinals alongside Australia, England and South Africa | Cricket News

India women’s cricket team players celebrate during the match against England in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. (Getty Images)

Three teams – Australia, England and South Africa – have secured their spots in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-finals, while India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka remain in contention for the final vacant position. The upcoming match between India and New Zealand will be crucial in determining which team advances to the knockout stages.India are currently on 4 points with a net run rate of +0.526, while New Zealand also have 4 points with a -0.245 net run rate. Sri Lanka, too, are on 4 points with a -1.035 net run rate.

India can guarantee themselves a spot in the semi-final spot by winning both their remaining matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh. A victory over New Zealand alone would also be sufficient for India to advance, even if they lose their final game.ICC Women’s World Cup points table

Position TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R NRR POINTS Q1 South Africa 6 5 1 0 +0.276 10 Q2 Australia 5 4 0 1 +1.818 9 Q3 England 5 4 0 1 +1.490 9 4 India 5 2 3 0 +0.526 4 5 New Zealand 5 1 2 2 -0.245 4 6 Sri Lanka 6 1 3 2 -1.035 4 7 Bangladesh 6 1 5 0 -0.578 2 8 Pakistan 6 0 4 2 -2.651 2

The tournament’s playing conditions specify clear guidelines for determining team rankings when points are equal:“In the event of teams finishing on equal points in the league stage, the ordering of teams will be decided in the following order of priority: The team with the greatest number of wins in the league matches will be placed in the higher position. If there are teams with equal points and equal wins in the league matches, then in such case the teams will be ordered according to their net run rate (NRR) in the league matches. If two or more teams are still equal, they will be ordered according to the result of the head-to-head match played between them. “If the above does not resolve the league ordering, or if all matches within the league stage produce no results, the teams will be ordered as per their original league seedings.”How India can qualify for the next stage?If India lose to New Zealand but defeat Bangladesh, they will need England to beat New Zealand in the final league stage match to advance. Two losses would eliminate India from semi-final contention.New Zealand’s path to the semi-finals requires them to win both their remaining matches against India and England. If they defeat India but lose to England, they will need Bangladesh to beat India and maintain a higher net run rate than Sri Lanka, or Pakistan to defeat Sri Lanka.Sri Lanka’s semi-final hopes depend on defeating Pakistan in their final group match. They also need India to lose both their remaining matches, New Zealand to lose against England, and their net run rate to surpass New Zealand’s.