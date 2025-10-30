Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues scripts history as India pull off biggest-ever WODI chase to enter final | Cricket News

India will take on South Africa in the final on Sunday for a shot at a first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup title (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Navi Mumbai: This has to be right up amongst the finest triumphs in Indian cricket, let alone Indian Women’s cricket.Chasing an imposing target of 339 against the mighty Australia in the second semifinal of the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup on Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium, India seemed to be sinking slowly when they lost both their openers as pacer Kim Garth scalped Pratika Rawal’s replacement Shafali Verma (10), whose much-touted comeback lasted just five balls, and in-form star bat Smriti Mandhana.

However, putting her hand up when it mattered the most, local girl Jemimah Rodrigues played the innings of her life, slamming a brilliant 127 not out (134 balls) to guide India to a memorable, improbable five-wicket win with nine balls to spare. It was her maiden World Cup hundred, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.Riding on her fabulous century, India have made it to the final of the World Cup, where they will play South Africa at the same venue on Sunday, hoping to be inspired by this magical feat and finally achieve their dream of winning a World Cup trophy that is just one step away now. Joining forces with Harmanpreet Kaur (89 from 86balls) when India were 59 for two in the 10th over, Rodrigues put on an epic 167-run partnership in 156 balls for the third wicket with her captain, as the 34,651-strong crowd found its voice back.Once Harman was gone, caught superbly by Ashleigh Gardner off Annabel Sutherland in the 36th over, Rodrigues kept the chase going in the company of Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh and finally Amanjot Kaur (15 not out) to take India home. The asking rate was a bit stiff, but Rodrigues added 38 in 34 balls with Deepti, then 46 in 31 balls with Richa, and finally 31* in just 15 balls with Amanjot to seal a famous win for India, which will be remembered for years to come. Steering the biggest chase ever in World Cup history, Rodrigues and the rest of the Indian team showed that this Australian women’s team indeed could be beaten!As soon as Amanjot cut Sophie Molineux for a four to seal India’s miraculous win, All the players rushed from the dugout to celebrate the triumph. Harmanpreet and Jemimah shed tears of joy, which was understandable because few gave India a chance against the seven-time and defending world champions. However, miracles do happen. They got the ‘big fish’ early as Healy played a Kranti Goud delivery onto her stumps in the sixth over in overcast conditions. However, their joy was short-lived as, launching a stunning counterattack on the Indian bowlers, Litchfield added 155 with Perry for the second wicket to put Australia on top.

The 22-year-old-certainly a generational talent, came into this semifinals with only a fifty in her account, but owned the stage here with her third WODI century. Meanwhile, both the teams wore black armbands to mourn the tragic death of 17-year-old Australian cricketer Ben Austin, who lost his life after being struck on the neck while training in the nets at the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club in Melbourne.