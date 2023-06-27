World Cup Qualifiers: Netherlands clinch Super Over thriller to put West Indies on the brink | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Logan van Beek dazzled with both bat and ball in the Super Over after Teja Nidamanuru ‘s 76-ball 111 matched Nicholas Pooran ‘s second consecutive ton as Netherlands stunned two-time champions West Indies in World Cup Qualifiers in Harare on Monday.With the shock defeat against the Dutch, West Indies now face an almighty task to qualify for the ODI World Cup.After Pooran’s unbeaten 104 propelled West Indies to a commanding 374 for 6, Nidamanuru blitz allowed Netherlands to tie the game and set up a Super Over finish in the high-scoring encounter.Logan van Beek then blasted Jason Holder for 30 runs in the super over that included 3 fours and equal number of sixes. He then restricted West Indies to just eight off five balls, removing Johnson Charles and Romario Shepherd with successive deliveries to seal an extraordinary triumph.“I cannot really explain it at the moment. We wanted to do something special,” said Van Beek.“I have been playing for a long time. The amount of games I have lost from those situations, it was just satisfying to get across the line.”“Now we have a chance to go to the World Cup in India and that is really huge,” he added.Pooran blasted an unbeaten 104 off 65 balls after openers Brandon King (76) and Charles (54) both made half-centuries as the West Indies put together an imposing total batting first.King and Charles provided a strong platform with a 101-run opening partnership. Shai Hope added 47 in another century stand with Pooran before Keemo Paul smacked a quick-fire 46 not out.The Netherlands reached 76 without loss to start the chase, but it wasn’t until Nidamanuru and captain Scott Edwards (67) came together that they looked in with a chance of actually succeeding.Once they fell in consecutive overs, Van Beek and Aryan Dutt took up the challenge only to falter with five runs needed off the last five balls and with the finish line seemingly in sight.After failing to close it out off the final delivery from Alzarri Joseph, Van Beek exploded in the super over to leave the West Indies in real danger of missing the World Cup later this year.“We let ourselves down there,” said Hope, the West Indies captain.“We know what we have to do now. It is an unfortunate situation we have put ourselves in.”

The Netherlands advance as runners-up of Group A and carry over two points, but the West Indies start with zero and need to beat Scotland, Oman and Sri Lanka with their hopes hanging by a thread.

(With inputs from AFP)