বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫
শেখ হাসিনার দুর্নীতি মামলার রায়কে ঘিরে আদালতে বিজিবি মোতায়েন – Corporate Sangbad
নিহত বেড়ে ৪৪, নিখোঁজ ২৭৯
খেলাধুলা

‘Worst experience’: Mohammed Siraj slams Air India after being stranded for hours in Guwahati; airline issues apology | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘Worst experience’: Mohammed Siraj slams Air India after being stranded for hours in Guwahati; airline issues apology | Cricket News


Mohammed Siraj (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj on Wednesday night criticised Air India Express after a prolonged flight delay and what he described as a complete lack of communication from the airline. Siraj, who was travelling from Guwahati to Hyderabad following India’s 408-run defeat to South Africa, said passengers were left stranded for hours without any clarity on the situation.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!In a strongly worded post on X, Siraj wrote that his scheduled flight — Air India Express IX 2884 — was to depart at 7.25 pm but never took off as planned. He alleged that despite repeated enquiries, the airline failed to provide any explanation for the hold-up.

Gautam Gambhir fiery press conference: On whitewash, Rishabh Pant shot, pitch and more

“Air India flight No. IX 2884 from Guwahati to Hyderabad was supposed to depart at 7:25pm, yet there has been no communication from the airline. Even after repeated follow-ups, they’ve only delayed the flight without giving any proper reason. It’s extremely frustrating, and this is the basic expectation of any passenger,” Siraj posted.He further said the “four-hour delay with no update” had left passengers helpless, calling it the “worst airline experience” and urging travellers to avoid the carrier unless it “can take a stand.”

Siraj

After the post went viral, Air India Express issued a public response on X, apologising to the cricketer. The airline said the flight had been cancelled due to “unforeseen operational reasons” and assured that its staff were assisting passengers with alternative arrangements. “We understand how difficult this situation is, and we truly appreciate your patience and understanding,” it stated.

Air-India

Siraj was heading home after India’s 0-2 Test series defeat to South Africa.





